Performing Arts League Applications Now Available For 2024 Grants And Scholarships

The Performing Arts League announces that applications are available for 2024 grants to nonprofit arts organizations for youth arts programs and individual scholarships for advanced training.

The mission of the Performing Arts League is to support youth involvement in the performing arts in Hamilton County. Notification of awards will be made by April 30, 2024.

Applications can be downloaded from the PAL website: https://www.palchattanooga.org/scholarships-grants.html.

Performing Arts League Grants are available to 501(c)3 organizations operating in Hamilton County that are active providers of ongoing programs that recruit, develop, or train young students for participation in the performance disciplines of Dance, Theater, Instrumental and Vocal Music. Organizations may submit more than one qualifying project for consideration. However, the Performing Arts League awards only one grant per organization per year. Deadline for completed Grant application submission is March 1, 2024.

Performing Arts League Scholarships are available to students who are current 8th through 11th graders and are active participants in Hamilton County 501(c)3 performing arts organizations. More than one student within an organization may make one scholarship request each. Only one scholarship award will be allocated per student per year. Deadline for completed Scholarship application submission is March 11, 2024.

"Our recent Sunday Showcase celebrated Chattanooga’s talented young performers and exciting youth ensembles supported by PAL grants and scholarships," said Karen Wilson, President of the Performing Arts League.

"We look forward to receiving this year’s applications for projects that help educate and nurture these gifted and enthusiastic young artists and provide an outlet for their creative energies. We also support individual students in their desire to expand their horizons with specialized training and intensive programs that enable them to realize their goals. We are gratified that our grants and scholarships have brought meaningful opportunities to the many outstanding arts organizations and gifted young performers in our area. We encourage all who qualify to submit an application for consideration.”

Founded in 2011, the Performing Arts League (PAL) is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging and supporting youth involvement in the performing arts throughout Chattanooga and Hamilton County. Focusing on the disciplines of dance, theater, and vocal and instrumental music, PAL annually raises funds and awards grants to nonprofit performing arts organizations to support their programs for young people, as well as scholarships to individual young performers for additional intensive training.

Since 2014, the Performing Arts League has awarded over $200,000 in grants and scholarships that benefit a wide range of youth arts programs and aspiring young performers throughout Hamilton County. For more information about the Performing Arts League and how to become a member, visit: https://www.palchattanooga.org/