Seed Theatre Presents Chattanooga Youth Pride: A Day Of Celebration

The Seed Theatre is thrilled to announce its second annual Chattanooga Youth Pride, an event dedicated to celebrating and empowering LGBTQ+ youth in our community.

The event will be held on June 1st from Noon to 8 PM at the Edney Innovation Center with a day filled with vibrant activities, inspiring performances, and a strong sense of community.

Chattanooga Youth Pride is a free, family-friendly event designed to provide a safe and welcoming space for LGBTQ+ youth and their allies. The day will feature a variety of activities including live performances, a vendor's fair, and a delightful lunch.

The Seed Theatre, known for its commitment to nurturing creativity and inclusivity, is proud to host this event in partnership with the Edney Innovation Center, a hub for innovation and community engagement in Chattanooga.

Additional sponsors include Rev Jeff P Crim, Mizpah Congregation, Hamilton County Democratic Party, First Christian Church and Grace Episcopal Church.

“We are excited to bring the second annual Chattanooga Youth Pride to life,” said Elizabeth Haley, Executive Director of The Seed Theatre. “This event is an opportunity for young people to express themselves, connect with their peers, and feel supported by their community. We believe in the power of the arts to foster understanding and acceptance, and we hope to inspire a new generation of leaders and advocates.”

Chattanooga Youth Pride aims to create a lasting impact by fostering a sense of belonging and encouraging the celebration of diversity. All are welcome to join in this celebration of love, acceptance, and unity.

For more information about Chattanooga Youth Pride, please visit theseedtheatre.org