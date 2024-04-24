Shakespeare In The Park Returns To Greenway Farms With Two Classic Comedies

Scenic City Shakespeare returns to beautiful Greenway Farms for a third season of Shakespeare in the Park.

Every Friday and Saturday evening throughout the month of May will feature bite-sized adaptations of The Bard's most beloved comedies: A Midsummer Night's Dream at 7:30pm and The Comedy of Errors at 9:00pm.

Scenic City Shakespeare's new adaptation of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" presents a condensed version of Shakespeare's classic with some new twists. In this version, Fairy Queen Titania orchestrates a playful prank on her brother Oberon. The Quartet of confused lovers are no longer teenagers fleeing from arranged marriages, but four adults who choose to get out of a bad situation.

The story is rounded out by a group of actors preparing to present a play within the play while inadvertently stumbling upon Puck, Titania's mischievous henchman. This version aims to explore themes of love and acceptance, offering a fresh perspective on the classic play while maintaining the charm of the original.

Following a 30 minute intermission the same cast will present a streamlined version of "The Comedy of Errors." This fast-paced adaptation condenses Shakespeare’s intricate comedy of mistaken identities into a lively and engaging performance. As the play unfolds, the audience is treated to a whirlwind of confusion and comedic clashes when two sets of twins, separated at birth, find themselves in the same city, unaware of each other's presence.

These back to back productions highlight the talents of the cast which includes returning Scenic City Shakespeare company members - Marianna Allen, Bryan Basil, Ed Huckabee, Ryan Laskowski, Amy Lowdermilk, Morgan Robbins, Ripken Russell, and Arche Twitty joined by new additions - Cameron Branch, Gina Cisto, Rachel Craig, Noah Fernandez, & Truet Perez!

Artist pay for this spring’s Scenic City Shakespeare in the Park is made possible through funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission’s Arts Build Communities grant and the Cultural Community Connections grant program at ArtsBuild. Marketing and signage are supported by a Cultural Tourism Advancement grant from Chattanooga Tourism Co.

Audience donations are pivotal to the continued success of Shakespeare in the Park. Consider making a $20 contribution - less than the average local theatre ticket price - at sceniccityshakespeare.org/support.

The Seating Area around Historic Sniteman Cabin opens at 6:30PM - Be sure to follow Scenic City Shakespeare on Facebook and Instagram for more info closer to show dates including updates on rain-outs and other upcoming events! Admission to Scenic City Shakespeare in the Park is ALWAYS 100% Free of Charge. No reservations are required!

Get more information at ScenicCityShakespeare.org/2for1

ALL performances are Free of Charge. No Reservations Required. Groups of six or more are asked to RSVP at the website above.

Want to get early access to the seating area? Become a Scenic City Shakespeare Subscriber at ScenicCityShakespeare.org/support

Monthly Subscribers at every level get early access to the seating area up to 3 hours before showtime!

Shakespeare's works often tackle complex themes & multifaceted characters that can present challenges to actors and audiences.

We seek to thoughtfully adapt Shakespeare's cherished stories and poetry while celebrating a greater spectrum of identities in the hope that our productions can resonate with all audiences.

This production contains mature themes including mild language, comedic violence, and sexual references.