Sunday Showcase Celebrates Chattanooga’s Young Talent In The Performing Arts

The Performing Arts League presents their annual SUNDAY SHOWCASE: Celebrating Chattanooga’s Young Talent in the Performing Arts on Sunday, January 29 at 3:00 p.m. at UTC Fine Arts Center, Roland Hayes Concert Hall (752 Vine Street, Chattanooga).

PAL’s SUNDAY SHOWCASE features a cavalcade of young performers from Chattanooga area non-profit performing arts organizations displaying their talents in choral & instrumental music, dance, drama, and musical theater.

“We are delighted to present our 2023 SUNDAY SHOWCASE celebrating Chattanooga’s talented young performing artists," explains PAL President Greg Miller. "The event will be under the direction of Steve Ray, Associate Head, Department of Performing Arts at UTC."

Young performers from these organizations will be participating:

Barger Academy Movement Makers

Center for Creative Arts Project Motion

Center for Creative Arts Choo Choo Kids

Chattanooga Ballet School Ensemble

Chattanooga Girls Choir

Chattanooga Boys Choir

Chattanooga Symphony Youth Orchestra

Chattanooga Theatre Centre Youth Theatre

Civic Ballet of Chattanooga

Indian Cultural Dance Troupe

“For over 10 years, PAL has supported and encouraged our young people in the development of their talent and creativity as actors, dancers, and musicians," Miller says. "This year’s Sunday Showcase at UTC’s Fine Arts Center provides a well-deserved stage to display their artistry and enthusiasm. We hope everyone will join us in appreciating and applauding these remarkable young performers.”

Miller continues, “This year’s Sunday Showcase is dedicated to Sonia Young, Chattanooga’s legendary ‘Purple Lady.’ Sonia was a devoted advocate for the arts throughout her life; giving both her time and expertise to make sure the arts were available to all. Sonia was also instrumental in establishing the Performing Arts League’s first Sunday Showcase in 2014.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to palchattanooga.org/sunday-showcase.html. Tickets are $15. Proceeds fund PAL’s program of grants and scholarships to support youth involvement in the performing arts.

Founded in 2011, the Performing Arts League (PAL) is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging and supporting youth involvement in the performing arts throughout Chattanooga and Hamilton County.

Focusing on the disciplines of dance, theater, and vocal and instrumental music, PAL annually raises funds and awards grants to nonprofit performing arts organizations to support their programs for young people, as well as scholarships to individual young performers for additional intensive training.

Since 2014, the Performing Arts League has awarded over $170,000 in grants and scholarships that benefit a wide range of youth arts programs and aspiring young performers in the greater Chattanooga area. For more information about the Performing Arts League and how to become a member, visit: palchattanooga.org