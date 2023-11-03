The Book Of Mormon Announces Lottery Ticket Policy For Upcoming Chattanooga Show

The Book Of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, is pleased to announce a lottery ticket policy in Chattanooga playing at the Memorial Auditorium November 10-12. A limited number of tickets will be available at $25 each.

The wildly popular lottery for the Broadway production has attracted as many as 800 entries at some performances. The producers of The Book Of Mormon are pleased to offer low-priced lottery seats for every city on the National Tour.

LOTTERY RULES:

Entries will be accepted at the box office beginning two and a half hours prior to each performance

Each person will print their name and the number of tickets (1 or 2) they wish to purchase on a card that is provided

Two hours before curtain, names will be drawn at random for a limited number of tickets priced at $25 each

Only one entry is allowed per person

Cards are checked for duplication prior to drawing

Winners must be present at the time of the drawing and show valid ID to purchase tickets

Limit one entry per person and two tickets per winner.

Tickets are subject to availability and must be purchased with cash.

The Book Of Mormon features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and Tony award winner Casey Nicholaw and choreographed by Nicholaw.

The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette.

Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.