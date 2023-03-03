The Borrowers Comes To The Ensemble Theatre, Based On The Mary Norton Books

Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga will present THE BORROWERS adapted for the stage by Charles Way based on the books of Mary Norton.

The show, recently performed for over 2,000 area fourth graders, will present three shows at the Mountain Arts Community Center on March 17th-19th, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 2:30.

Meet Arrietty Clock- she is a typical tween yearning to experience the grown-up world. The only difference? She and her tiny family live on dollhouse furniture under the floorboards. When their home is discovered, they are forced into the giant universe outside and Arrietty gets a bigger adventure than which she could have ever wished.

"I have always been a fan of stories about 'the little guy'," says Ensemble Theatre Executive Director Garry Lee Posey. "This play checks so many boxes for me personally, but also for ETC. It's a new and unpublished version by a nonmainstream playwright (at least not here in America), it's a children's play with humor and storylines that can be enjoyed by adults."

Posey explains further that it is a story that takes the unbelievable, imaginative idea and realizes it in such a way that makes it seem possible.

"That kind of engagement of the imagination, the blurring of the lines of reality really allows us as theatre artists to search for creative ways to present the material," he adds. "This is a show that will live in the ETC repertoire for years to come and that kind of legacy really excites us."

Ticket information can be found here: www.onthestage.tickets

Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga is a 501c3 non-profit organization which serves to culturally enrich the Chattanooga landscape through compensated opportunities for artists and unique experiences for audiences.

Since 2007, ETC has presented more than 100 productions, toured locally and nationally, and partnered with several area non-profits in the creation of programming that benefits our great city. Their goal is simple: to create a living wage regional theatre that introduces the complexities and vastness of our craft through meaningful experiences that are reflective and personal for both the artist and audience.