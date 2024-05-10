Tivoli Theatre Foundation Announces 24-25 Broadway Season, Featuring "Hamilton"

The excitement and energy of Broadway in Chattanooga returns for another spectacular season! The Tivoli Theatre Foundation is pleased to announce the 2024-2025 season of Broadway at the Memorial Auditorium, which features six titles and 50 performances, including a 16-performance run of HAMILTON.

The complete season is as follows:

Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- Oct. 22-27, 2024

Pretty Woman -- Jan. 24-26, 2025

Six -- Feb. 18-23, 2025

Hadestown -- March 28-30, 2025

Hamilton -- April 22 – May 4, 2025

Les Misérables -- July 22-27, 2025

“We’re thrilled to welcome our community back to the Memorial Auditorium for what is possibly our most exciting Broadway season yet,” said Nick Wilkinson, CEO of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation. “We’re extremely pleased to offer more performances than ever, giving Chattanoogans ample opportunity to experience new hits and old classics, right here in our hometown. The Tivoli Theatre Foundation is extremely proud to bring you the best of touring Broadway year after year.”

The Tivoli Theatre Foundation offers the opportunity to choose between eight packages, with a choice of tickets for 6 or 4 shows in the season. 6-show packages will receive a 10% discount. Additional subscription benefits include first notification of next year’s season, free same-show ticket exchanges and the opportunity to purchase additional tickets before they go on sale to the general public.

To renew a current subscription now through Friday, May 31, or to purchase a new subscription starting Monday, June 3, please visit TivoliChattanooga.com or call the Tivoli Theatre Foundation Box Office at (423) 757-5580.

In addition to the season lineup, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation also announced the Your Ticket to History capital campaign, which supports the preservation of the Tivoli Theatre and the creation of the Tivoli Performing Arts Center. Every performance, movie, educational opportunity, and event at the Tivoli Theatre sparks new memories and stories. This project aims to continue creating unforgettable experiences for future generations.

“We are pleased to finally roll out the highly anticipated Your Ticket to History campaign,” said Dave Holscher, COO of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation. “The Tivoli Theatre has long been known as ‘The Jewel of the South,” so we are thrilled to embark on this journey to ensure it shines brighter than ever. We invite you to be a part of this special campaign and look forward to seeing you back on Broad Street soon!”

To learn more about the project and to support the campaign, please visit TivoliChattanooga.com/Support/YourTicketToHistory

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL – OCTOBER 22-27, 2024 • 8 PERFORMANCES

Pop the champagne, MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards — including Best Musical!

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza.

Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love. With a book by Tony Award winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, MOULIN ROUGE! is more than a musical — it is a state of mind.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL – JANUARY 24-26, 2025 • 5 PERFORMANCES

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).