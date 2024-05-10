Tivoli Theatre Foundation Announces 24-25 Broadway Season, Featuring "Hamilton"

The excitement and energy of Broadway in Chattanooga returns for another spectacular season! The Tivoli Theatre Foundation is pleased to announce the 2024-2025 season of Broadway at the Memorial Auditorium, which features six titles and 50 performances, including a 16-performance run of HAMILTON.
The complete season is as follows:
- Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- Oct. 22-27, 2024
- Pretty Woman -- Jan. 24-26, 2025
- Six -- Feb. 18-23, 2025
- Hadestown -- March 28-30, 2025
- Hamilton -- April 22 – May 4, 2025
- Les Misérables -- July 22-27, 2025
“We’re thrilled to welcome our community back to the Memorial Auditorium for what is possibly our most exciting Broadway season yet,” said Nick Wilkinson, CEO of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation. “We’re extremely pleased to offer more performances than ever, giving Chattanoogans ample opportunity to experience new hits and old classics, right here in our hometown. The Tivoli Theatre Foundation is extremely proud to bring you the best of touring Broadway year after year.”
The Tivoli Theatre Foundation offers the opportunity to choose between eight packages, with a choice of tickets for 6 or 4 shows in the season. 6-show packages will receive a 10% discount. Additional subscription benefits include first notification of next year’s season, free same-show ticket exchanges and the opportunity to purchase additional tickets before they go on sale to the general public.
To renew a current subscription now through Friday, May 31, or to purchase a new subscription starting Monday, June 3, please visit TivoliChattanooga.com or call the Tivoli Theatre Foundation Box Office at (423) 757-5580.
In addition to the season lineup, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation also announced the Your Ticket to History capital campaign, which supports the preservation of the Tivoli Theatre and the creation of the Tivoli Performing Arts Center. Every performance, movie, educational opportunity, and event at the Tivoli Theatre sparks new memories and stories. This project aims to continue creating unforgettable experiences for future generations.
“We are pleased to finally roll out the highly anticipated Your Ticket to History campaign,” said Dave Holscher, COO of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation. “The Tivoli Theatre has long been known as ‘The Jewel of the South,” so we are thrilled to embark on this journey to ensure it shines brighter than ever. We invite you to be a part of this special campaign and look forward to seeing you back on Broad Street soon!”
To learn more about the project and to support the campaign, please visit TivoliChattanooga.com/Support/YourTicketToHistory
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL – OCTOBER 22-27, 2024 • 8 PERFORMANCES
Pop the champagne, MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards — including Best Musical!
Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza.
Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love. With a book by Tony Award winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, MOULIN ROUGE! is more than a musical — it is a state of mind.
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL – JANUARY 24-26, 2025 • 5 PERFORMANCES
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. “If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News).
Are you ready to fall in love all over again?
SIX – FEBRUARY 18-23, 2025 • 8 PERFORMANCES
From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!
SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.
The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!"
The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 Million streams in its first month.
SIX includes flashing lights, strobe effects, theatrical haze and loud music throughout.
HADESTOWN – MARCH 28-30, 2025 • 5 PERFORMANCES
COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.
Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.
Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.
HAMILTON – APRIL 22 – MAY 4, 2025 • 16 PERFORMANCES
A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation.
HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
LES MISÉRABLES – JULY 22-27, 2024 • 8 PERFORMANCES
Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES.
This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as “a reborn dream of a production” (Daily Telegraph). Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice, and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” and many more.
“THE DEFINING MUSICAL OF THE LAST 50 YEARS.” — BroadwayWorld