Tivoli Theatre Foundation To Launch High School Musical Theatre Awards Program

The Tivoli Theatre Foundation will launch a Regional Awards Program called The Jewel Awards this year in connection with the National High School Musical Theatre Awards/Jimmy Awards, a program of the Broadway League Foundation.

Nine area schools will gather on May 11th for a series of workshops with industry professionals in partnership with UTC, followed by performances from participating schools and an awards ceremony.

This year, seven schools will participate in the pilot program: Boyd-Buchanan School, Chattanooga Christian School, Chattanooga High Center for Creative Arts, Christian Heritage School, East Hamilton High School, Grace Academy, and Signal Mountain High School. Girls Preparatory School/McCallie School and Silverdale Baptist Academy will also join as Community Level participants. The Foundation plans to open space for additional schools in the coming years.

“We hope that this program will not only celebrate but advocate for theatre in our schools,” said the Tivoli Theatre Foundation’s Director of Education, Ellie Austin. “As much as we honor the good things happening, we also want to make sure we are establishing a supportive theatre community and providing opportunities for learning and growth.”

The program will highlight excellent work in categories such as direction, music direction, choreography, and design, as well as honor individual performers with categories such as best actor and actress. The best actor and best actress winners will move forward in the national program to compete in The Jimmy Awards in New York City in June. Each category's top three highest-scoring schools will be nominated for an award. Nominees will be announced on April 26th. All nominees will receive a certificate regardless of final placement. During the awards ceremony, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation will present an area teacher with the Excellence in Theatre Education Award, including a $1000 gift for the school’s theatre program.

“The Tivoli Theatre Foundation’s affiliation with the Jimmy Awards presents a new and unique opportunity to connect us to the best and brightest that Broadway has to offer, and will help usher in a new era of performing arts education in Chattanooga,” said Nick Wilkinson, CEO of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation. “The Jewel Awards is a new and exciting addition to our education program’s ability to serve our entire community and will undoubtedly transform many lives.”

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the Jewel Awards and the workshop. To learn more, please contact Amanda Fabrizio-Grzesik, Director of Development, at amanda@tivolichattanooga.com or at 423-757-5295.