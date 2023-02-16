"Too Beautiful For Words": The Color Purple Comes To The Chattanooga Theatre Centre

This musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film, The Color Purple follows the journey of Celie, a downtrodden young African-American woman whose personal awakening over the course of 40 years forms the arc of this epic story.

With a joyous score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues, it’s a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a celebration of life. Nominated for 11 Tony Awards and winner in 2015 for Best Revival of a Musical.

The show begins its run this weekend. Make sure to grab your tickets, they're selling fast! Get your tickets now at ci.ovationtix.com/35678/production/1126526.

Presented in the Mainstage Theatre February 17 through March 5.

Appropriate for mature audiences