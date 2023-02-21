UTC Theatre Co. To Present Award-Winning Musical “Into the Woods”

In this award-winning musical, familiar fairy tale characters are brought to life. Cinderella wishes to attend the King’s Festival, Jack wishes his cow would give milk, and a baker and his wife wish to have a child. When they learn they cannot due to a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse.

Everyone’s wishes are granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

Director Steve Ray said that while Sondheim’s music is revered and universally admired for its complexity, this musical is as entertaining as it is highbrow.

“The story is action-packed and full of fun and unpredictable characters,” Ray said. “Audiences love this show. Our students have been overwhelmingly enthusiastic about ‘Into the Woods,’ and they are having so much fun with it. I think audiences will feel the palpable sense of the actors’ enjoyment.

“The musical also has a powerful message. This show reverberates today with its message about belonging and not being alone. It uses familiar fairy tale characters to present a warning about unbridled ambition and the need to focus on the people around us—and not just on our goals.”

In total, the cast includes 18 UTC theatre majors or minors, a UTC music major, one UTC communication major and one theatre faculty member.

“We have several student designers working on this show, including the hair designer, make-up designer, an associate lighting designer and a co-costume designer,” Ray said. “The talent of our student designers is quite impressive. I’m so glad we can provide substantial opportunities for them to showcase their ideas and skills.”

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28-March 4, with a 2 p.m. matinee performance on March 4.

Tickets can be purchased through the UTC Box Office in person, by phone (423-425-4371) and by visiting the UTC Theatre web page. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for students (with proof of student ID) and seniors.

Location: The UTC Fine Arts Center is at the intersection of Dr. Roland Carter Street (formerly known as Vine Street) and Palmetto Street.