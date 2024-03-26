UTC Theatre Co. To Present The Absurdist Comic Tale “Out At Sea” April 9-13

An absurdist tale of survival and democratic decision-making is coming to the UTC Fine Arts Center’s Dorothy Hackett Ward Theatre stage.

The UTC Theatre Co. continues its 2023-2024 season with its production of Slawomir Mrozek’s “Out at Sea.”

The play’s co-directors are UTC professors Gaye Jeffers and Steve Ray.

“‘Out at Sea’ is an intriguing piece of theatre written by Poland’s most well-known 20th-century playwright,” Jeffers said. “Slawomir Mrozek invites us into a comic world that exposes the truth about human nature, the election process and survival at sea—all with an absurdist twist.

“This play raises a lot of questions. What would you do if you were lost at sea with three strangers and all of the food supplies ran out? What does survival really mean? How much do you love beans? Can freedom be a legacy?”

The 11-member cast includes the following UTC students (academic year/major/hometown):

Maegan Whitlock (senior/theatre/Nolensville, Tennessee)

Karlee Ming Jamieson (sophomore/theatre/Murfreesboro, Tennessee)

Katie Forrester (junior/theatre: acting/Rocky Face, Georgia)

Dauriya Derevyanko (senior/theatre/Chattanooga)

Myrik Dunham (senior/theatre/Chapel Hill, Tennessee)

Chava Foutch (junior/criminal justice, theatre minor/Maryville, Tennessee)

Ella Witucki (freshman/English: creative writing/Maryville, Tennessee)

Calista Geralds (senior/theatre: acting/Chattanooga)

Harris Thompson (freshman/theatre: directing/Signal Mountain, Tennessee)

Ashton Oppedisano (sophomore/theatre education/Ooltewah, Tennessee)

Taylor Jones (junior/theatre education/Auburntown, Tennessee)

Other members of the production crew include stage manager Ellen Rich (sophomore/theatre/Hixson, Tennessee), Emma Hoffbauer (scenic design), Alex Miller-Long (lighting design) and Taylor Busch (costume design).

“We have taken this short absurdist play about elections, democracy and cannibalism and put a wacky twist on it that will probably surprise the audience whether they know the play or not,” said Ray, head of the Department of Theatre and artistic director of the UTC Theatre Co. “My hope is that they laugh a lot and then go home and ruminate.”

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on April 9-13, with a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Saturday, April 13.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here and through the UTC Box Office—in person or by phone (423-425-4369). Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students (with proof of student ID) and seniors.

For more information, visit the UTC Theatre Co. page.