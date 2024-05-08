Barking Legs Theater To Premiere Cultural Cross Ties - Sister Cities In Conversation Documentary

On Friday, May 24 at 6:00 PM, Barking Legs Theater will be hosting the premiere screening of Cultural Cross Ties - Sister Cities in Conversation.

This will be a free community event that is open to the public.

This past year in 2023, Barking Legs Theater’s Cultural Cross Ties project connected librarians, firefighters and artists together from Chattanooga to our Sister City Hamm, Germany.

The results of their connection and conversations is an intriguing and stimulating documentary by Tane Hopper which will be shared throughout our communities beginning in May.

Cultural Cross Ties began during the pandemic in 2020. While everyone was in isolation, Barking Legs Theater began thinking of new ways of connecting artists from different cultures online.

Participants included videographer Tane Hopper, librarian Lyn Hunter, firefighter Allen Green, and artist Denise Shropshire.

They reached out to our Sister City Association (SCA) to propose this idea as a way to create meaningful connections with our Sister Cities when we could not connect in person.

The focus of the project is sharing cultures through conversation and through art - dance, vocal, visual, performance, literary, film, and others.

The filmmakers are proud to collaborate with Sister Cities International to create these artistic global relationships.

Learn more at Cultural Cross Ties - Sister Cities in Conversation Screening.