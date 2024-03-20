Chattanooga Film Festival's First Wave Of 2024 Films And Events Goes To 11

Organizers of the acclaimed Chattanooga Film Festival take their Spinal Tap references seriously and have fired off an opening salvo of films that, much like the fictional metal titan's amps, goes to eleven.

There's a method to the festival's madness. There are eleven films, one for each of the festival's years. This eclectic mix, when Voltron-ed together and seasoned liberally with the events (virtual and in-person) the festival is known for, comprises the festival's first full wave of 2024 programming.

Hot on the heels of announcing a massive salute to The Twilight Zone and its creator, Rod Serling, in honor of Rod's 100th birthday and a 60th-anniversary screening of Russ Meyer's mother of all cult classics Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! The CFF's first wave of features is led by a World Premiere filled with the kind of VHS-worship practically guaranteed to worm its way into the hearts of the festival’s loyal fans.

In filmmaker Michael Turney's RetroTech Romance Video Vision, a woman unlocks a dark dimension through an old VCR, combining romance, horror, and analog technology in unique and spellbinding ways.

Video Vision in both vibes and execution perfectly embodies the genre-blending spirit of the Chattanooga Film Festival and serves as its opening night film selection for the year. Because of the festival's ongoing commitment to accessibility for its 2024 edition, the CFF team endeavored to find filmmakers and partners who understand the importance of this issue, and audience members will have the option of tuning into this world premiere on-site and virtually (US residents only).

This theme of accessibility extends to the festival's other programming. The CFF team has also ensured that an equal number of exclusive films and events are available to their attendees whether they are joining in on the fun in person at the festival's elegant haunted hotel home, The Read House, or attending virtually.

The festival's first wave also includes the return of several fan favorites, the first of which is critically acclaimed author Clay McCleod Chapman, whose yearly appearance and wild live storytelling and readings known as The Pumpkin Pie Show are an unmissable and sacred CFF tradition and an annual highlight. This year's event will feature readings from Chapman's novel "What Kind Of Mother" and other tales!

Next up is a multi-time alumnus and multi-talented filmmaker/author beloved to the festival's fans, Izzy Lee, who will be on hand signing copies of her new novella "I Can See Your Lies".

Continuing its tradition of partnering with forward-thinking companies that are curating and releasing some of the world's best genre cinema, CFF is honored to once again work with Art Brut Films, which will be presenting a special screening of a unique take on the slasher genre: filmmaker Nick Verdi's Sweet Relief, a film that feels more than a little infused with the hangout DNA of early Richard Linklater films while still delivering a story that will resonate with genre fans.

Presenting another buzzed-about special screening for attendees is Dread, which will bring the thrills of another longtime fan-approved CFF alum filmmaker, Jill Gevargizian's (The Stylist) latest feature, Ghost Game, to the festival. The film also boasts a screenplay by previously announced guest author/screenwriter Adam Cesare.

Because CFF tends to lean into the eerie grandeur of its haunted home at The Read House Hotel with events uniquely suited to the vibes, the festival has also announced "Poe Things: An Edgar Allan Show", an event that will explore the death and life of Poe, contain a secret screening of one of the greatest film adaptations of Pow's work, a live Poe-formance and even another opportunity for guests to get a book they'll surely love signed by the author, Poe biographer Mark Dawidziak and his essential "A Mystery Of Mysteries: The Death And Life Of Edgar Allan Poe". The book was recently chosen by Barnes & Noble as its March non-fiction title of the month.