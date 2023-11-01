ClearStory Arts Hosts Special Fundraising Showing Of Rachael Porter's "On the Line"

A special fundraising event for the documentary film “On the Line” by Rachael Porter, presented by Be the Change Youth Initiative, will be coming to the ClearStory Arts Gallery on Friday, November 17th

For years, Be The Change Youth Initiative focused on encouraging youth to use their gifts and talents to make a difference in the world. Since 2017, with the help of children and teens from all across the country, they have raised over $100,000 for partner organizations (including Hands & Feet Project, Make-A-Wish America, To Write Love On Her Arms and Songbirds Foundation).

In 2019, Sydney Guerrette and her family took BTCYI on the road, in part because Sydney’s younger brother, Brayden, began struggling with suicidal ideation. While performing at a show in Austin, Texas, Bradyen shared a song he had written about his struggle with depression and suicidal ideation.

After that performance, a middle school student from the audience bravely opened up about her own experience with attempted suicide, underscoring how impactful it was to hear Brayden share his mental health journey. This heartfelt encounter ignited a profound transformation in the Guerrette family, propelling them on a year-long, cross-country mission to engage with individuals from all walks of life, discussing the pressing mental health crisis that plagues America's youth.

Their journey came to a halt in March 2020 while in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted their travels. Undeterred, the Guerrette family redirected their efforts, taking what they learned on the road and tirelessly building a community committed to providing opportunities for young people to find their gifts and use them to help others.

In a climate where it’s becoming increasingly difficult to show vulnerability and engage in civil dialogue and where suicide rates are increasing in record numbers, BTCYI is tackling some of the most difficult issues facing this generation and their desire is to encourage others to take a closer look at humanity. Deep down, each of us has a desire to be SEEN, HEARD, and LOVED. How do we live our lives to make this desire a reality? They hope this journey helps us find the answer to that question.

“On the Line” will be a live music and live art celebration, featuring In the Company of Wolves and Julia Whitworth, fundraising for a documentary created by local artist and filmmaker Rachael Porter. Tickets are $10 in advance at www.ClearStoryArts.com, and will increase to $15 on the day of the event.