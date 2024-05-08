Come Celebrate 45 Years Of “The Muppet Movie”, Back In Theaters June 2 & 3

They’re irresistible! They’re irrepressible! They’re The Muppets, starring in their first full-length movie!

Fathom’s Big Screen Classics series continues with the fan-favorite 1979 comedy “The Muppet Movie”, returning to theaters nationwide for its 45th Anniversary on June 2 and 3.

After a fateful meeting with a big-time talent agent in a Southern Swamp, Kermit heads for Hollywood to be a star. Along the way, a cast of lovable Muppet characters, including the dazzling Miss Piggy, the charming Fozzie Bear, and Gonzo the Great, join him to become movie stars, too.

Together they rub elbows with some of the biggest names on the silver screen. When the evil Doc Hopper tries to thwart Kermit’s show biz plans and kidnaps Miss Piggy, Kermit rushes to the rescue and falls right into the evil Doc’s trap.

Filled with memorable music, this critically acclaimed comedy is a Muppet classic your whole family will enjoy.

Exclusive to the Fathom screenings is an introduction by renowned film historian and critic Leonard Maltin, exploring the lasting legacy of Jim Henson and his beloved creations, which continue to captivate and inspire generations of filmgoers.

In addition to boasting the talents of Muppet mastermind Jim Henson and Frank Oz, the Oscar-nominated film features appearances by entertainment trailblazers Orson Welles, Mel Brooks, Steve Martin, Richard Pryor, Milton Berle, Charles Durning, James Coburn, Bob Hope, Dom DeLuise, Madeline Kahn, Carol Kane, Elliott Gould, Telly Savalas and John Landis.

Local screenings will be held at AMC Chattanooga 18, 5080 South Terrace.

