Journey To The Twilight Zone And Celebrate The Citizen Kane Of Drive-In Cinema With The CFF

Acclaimed genre film festival The Chattanooga Film Festival's organizers have unveiled the first details of their upcoming 11th edition, which will take place from June 21-28, 2024.

As it did in its 10th edition, the festival will be presented in a hybrid format, with in-person and virtual programming available. The festival's in-person dates, June 21-24, will again be staged at Chattanooga's historic haunted hotel, The Read House.

Along with its dates, CFF also teased a handful of films and special events 2024 attendees can look forward to and put 2024 all-access VIP badges on sale with special Early Bird pricing and discounts in effect until March 20.

Highlighting the programming of the festival's 11th edition is a salute to the influential anthology sci-fi/horror series The Twilight Zone and the fascinating life and career of its legendary creator Rod Serling. Presiding over this salute is Rod’s daughter, author Anne Serling, who’ll be attending.

Anne joins the CFF team, along with Twilight Zone historian/author Mark Dawidziak, for a screening of some classic episodes, along with a panel discussion on the Twilight Zone's legacy and lasting influence, and a special 100th birthday celebration for Rod Serling at the gorgeous Chattanooga Whiskey Event Hall.

"Serling and The Twilight Zone's influence will be felt in eerie ways throughout this year's festival," festival director Chris Dortch II said.

Other exciting 2024 offerings sure to please the eclectic tastes of the festival's loyal audience include a special 60TH Anniversary Screening of Russ Meyer's endlessly cool cult classic FASTER PUSSYCAT KILL KILL.

Also on hand is author/screenwriter Adam Cesare, who'll be guest programming a secret screening and signing copies of his popular CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD novels.

These events, along with more than 30 other features and dozens of short films, live podcasts, and the fest's now infamous nightly secret screening series, The Red Eye, are sure to please longtime fans and newcomers who can access the festival's virtual offerings from anywhere in the U.S. Fans can take advantage of the festival's generous Early Bird discounts for one month only by visiting the festivals site at chattfilmfest.org or via the following link: https://chattfilmfest.eventive.org/welcome

With its commitment to audience and filmmaker accessibility, its warm-hearted southern hospitality, and it's consistently surprising and eclectic programming, the Chattanooga Film Festival has, in just 11 years, been chosen as One of the 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World (MovieMaker Magazine), as well as One of the Best Genre Film (MovieMaker) and Horror Festivals (Dread Central), and was recently hailed as "the gold standard on how to run a welcoming, unpretentious, no-bullshit film fest for folks who want to hang out and have a good time together" by legendary cinema publication FANGORIA.

The Chattanooga Film Festival is a 501c3 non-profit run entirely by a small but passionate crew of volunteers. All proceeds from the festival's ticket and badge sales and donations go directly to the staging of each year's festival.

For more information, visit chattfilmfest.org.