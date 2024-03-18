Local Indie Movies To Be Screened At The Edney Innovation Center

The Chattanooga Filmmakers Guild and Chattamovies will be co-hosting “Open Screen Night” at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 at The Edney Innovation Center.

About an hour and a half of independently-produced short works submitted by movie makers from Chattanooga and the surrounding region will be screened at the event.

Three Open Screen Nights will be held throughout the year at the Edney Building, and many genres are represented in the mix of entries, from music videos and comedies, to documentaries, and dramas.

The works voted as Audience Favorites at the three Open Screen Nights will be screened at year’s end at the “Best of Open Screen Night” event.

Jimmy Lee Smith, an actor, Chattamovies producer, and one of the event’s organizers, says he thinks of Open Screen Night as an “open mic night” for indie movie makers.

“There is no better way to support the local indie artist than to watch their works being screened," he says. "And there are some very talented people submitting their work.”

Admission for the event is free. Doors open at 5:00pm. Screening starts at 5:30pm.

Information on how to submit works to “Open Screen Nights” can be found at: Chattamovies.com/OSN

The Chattanooga Filmmakers Guild is dedicated to the indie movie scene in Chattanooga, Tennessee and surrounding areas. The group consists of industry professionals, student and amateur moviemakers and movie enthusiasts who are all dedicated to bringing awareness of Chattanooga’s growing independent movie community to the fore.

The CFG works to encourage the movie maker community's growth in the region in all of its various forms. Their meeting information can be found at filmmakersguild.com