Lookout Wild Film Festival Returns With Fantastic Outdoor Adventure, Conservation Films

The Lookout Wild Film Festival is thrilled to announce the return of their annual festival with a new lineup of films set for January 11-14 in Chattanooga’s Walker Theater.

The 12th annual Lookout Wild Film Festival promises a dynamic selection of films that celebrate wild places and the people they inspire. Film topics include surfing in Norway, rhino conservation, gravel biking in East Tennessee, rock climbing in Afghanistan and more.

The festival has become a hallmark of Chattanooga’s outdoor calendar bringing together filmmakers, enthusiasts, and industry professionals from around North America. The 2023 edition promises exceptional selections that showcase breathtaking landscapes, awe-inspiring adventures, and compelling stories that resonate with audiences of all ages.

This year’s festival also features four films based in the Tennessee Valley: Walls of Faith, The Conservation Kid, Mecca in the Making, and A Couple of Screws Loose.

“We love that LWFF weekend is one circled on the calendars of outdoor enthusiasts around the Chattanooga region,” said Festival Director Andy Johns. “But I’m also proud to hear every year from folks that aren’t ‘outdoorsy’ but who fall in love with the stories and the characters in these films.”

For more information, including ticket sales, film submissions, and event updates, please visit lwff.org