Lookout Wild Film Festival Returns With Over 50 Outdoor Adventure, Conservation Films

Attendees to Lookout Wild Film Festival 2023 presented by TEREN will be treated to stories of ice climbing in the Canadian Rockies, of slacklining between hot air balloons and of one man who tries to plant 1440 trees by hand in 24 hours.

Back for its 11th annual celebration of outdoor adventure and conservation films, LWFF 2023 presented by TEREN will be January 12-15 at the Walker Theater.

Films with local topics include the story or Walden’s Ridge Park, eﬀorts to protect the Tennessee River Gorge and the past, present and future of hang gliding on Lookout Mountain.

The hang glidingfilm “A Dream of Flying” is the one of two world premieres. The other world premier is the “Greybeard,” profiling the legendary Dale Sanders as he sets the record for oldest person to paddle the Mississippi River.

Additionally, six films will be shown for the first time in North America at LWFF.

Over the weekend at the Walker Theatre, rock climbing in Southern China, a kayaking trip through Baﬃn Island, the story of native trout returning to West Virginia and the environmental risks of copper mining near the Boundary Waters in Minnesota. In all, there will be more than 80 films ranging from 90 minutes to 3 minutes in the festival. Films were submitted to LWFF from 35 countries.

“I’ve had a number of folks tell me that LWFF weekend is one of their favorite weekends of the year in Chattanooga,” said festival director Andy Johns. “The first 10 years have set expectations pretty high, but this year’s line up of films and special guest absolutely lives up to it.”

For tickets and more information, please visit lookoutfilmfestival.org