Sci-Fi Epic Dune: Part Two Returns To IMAX, Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Coming Soon

Sci-fi fans are getting a second chance to revisit the desert planet Arrakis and experience the thundering power of its colossal sandworms on Chattanooga’s biggest screen when Dune: Part Two returns to the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater on Friday, April 19.

Chronicling the path of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he grapples with an ancient prophecy and works to reclaim his birthright and avenge his father, Dune: Part Two picks up with Paul and his mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) joining Fremen Stilgar (Javier Bardem) and Chani (Zendaya) to learn the ways of the desert.

Whether you missed the first run or are ready to see director Denis Villeneuve’s epic adaptation of author Frank Herbert’s celebrated sci-fi epic for a second (or third, or fourth) time, the film is best experienced in IMAX. Filmed with IMAX-certified digital cameras and featuring IMAX’s exclusive Expanded Aspect Ratio throughout the entire film, moviegoers will be immersed with 40% more picture than a traditional screen.

Combined with cutting-edge IMAX with Laser technology that delivers sharper, brighter and more colorful picture and IMAX’s immersive (and thunderous) surround-sound audio, Dune epitomizes the giant screen moviegoing experience.

When Dune: Part Two ends its return on May 1, The Fall Guy premieres on May 2. A genre-blending action, comedy and murder mystery that honors the film industry’s stunt performers, The Fall Guy stars Ryan Gosling as a down-and-out stuntman who must locate the missing star of his ex-girlfriend’s (Emily Blunt) new blockbuster movie.

The Fall Guy has the potential to be the summer’s surprise blockbuster thanks to the chemistry between its pair of star headliners, its smart comedy writing and a host of impressively action-packed stunts.

When Fall Guy concludes, prepare to return to a dystopian future when the latest offering in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, premieres May 8.

The sequel to 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes, Kingdom begins years after the reign of Caesar. Ape civilizations are roaming the planet, while humans have become feral. When the new ape king Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) begins a campaign of destruction using human weapons, young ape Noa (Owen Teague) joins human girl Mae (Freya Allan) on a journey that will define the future for both apes and humans.

45-minute films Blue Whales: Return of the Giants 3D and Arctic: Our Frozen Planet continue their daily showtimes through April and May, bringing the majesty of gentle giants to the IMAX screen and introducing viewers to planet Earth’s great frozen north.

Dune: Part Two

Friday, April 19 – Wednesday, May 1 – 6:15 PM

Fall Guy

Thursday, May 2 @ 6:15 PM

Friday, May 3 – Saturday, May 4 – 5:00 PM | 7:30 PM

Sunday, May 5 – Thursday, May 9 – 6:15 PM

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wednesday, May 8 – Thursday, May 9 – 8:30 PM

Friday, May 10 – Sunday, May 12 – 5:00 PM | 8:00 PM

Monday, May 13 – Thursday, May 16 – 6:15 PM

For a full lineup of films, including showtimes and ticketing, visit tnaqua.org/imax.