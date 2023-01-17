"Shared Legacies" Screening Coming To The Bessie Smith Cultural Center

The Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga and the Bessie Smith Cultural Center are partnering to present a documentary film Shared Legacies: The African American-Jewish Civil Rights Alliance, on February 9 at 6:00 pm in the Bessie Smith Performance Hall.

“It is important for us to review the roots of community building and how communities can work together to achieve a common goal,” states Michael Dzik, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga.

Shared Legacies tells the often-forgotten story of the coalition and friendship between the Jewish and African American communities during the Civil Rights Movement.

Common cause was found in the turbulent ‘60s Civil Rights era, as Jewish leaders backed Dr. King’s efforts at racial equality and harmony. Yet, the relationship has frayed in recent years, as a once mighty bond of support and respect has seemingly faded, been forgotten or ignored.

​Pivotal events come alive through a treasure trove of archival materials, narrated by eyewitnesses, activists, Holocaust survivors, and leaders of the movement, including prominent Atlantans such as Congressman John Lewis, Amb. Andrew Young, Rabbi Alvin Sugarman, Rabbi Peter S. Berg, Oscar-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr., members of the King family, and many others.

​With divisive seeds of hate taking root anew in the American landscape, a new generation also affirms their pledge to actively promote the values of social justice. This potent, inspiring story of unity, empathy and partnership validates the ubiquity of the human experience, and how freedom and equality for all can be achieved only when people come together.

There is no cost to attend.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga works diligently to educate and fight against antisemitism and all forms of hate. They create partnerships with civic, business and faith communities to build understanding and respect for all.