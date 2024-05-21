The 17th Annual Chattanooga Jewish Film Series Begins June 10th

Five Jewish-themed, award-winning films produced in the Italy, Israel, and the United States will be shown in-person and virtually on five consecutive weeks beginning Monday, June 10 and continues through Friday, July 12.

The June 10 weekday in-person screening will begin at 7:00 p.m. The remaining in-person screenings will be Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Screenings will be held at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road.

In person screenings will include free popcorn and a beverage. Each virtual film screening will be available from noon on Sunday and conclude at noon on Friday.

To register to view the films in-person or virtually, visit www.jewishchattanooga.com. Each films is available for $12, $3 for students with ID.

All films in the Series have garnered international film awards and nominations, and have received recognition at film festivals throughout the United States, Europe and Israel.

Walk-ins for in-person screenings are available and encouraged. Virtual screenings must be pre-paid in advance by visiting www.jewishchattanooga.com . For virtual screenings, you will receive the login link and code the first morning of the screening. For more information call (423) 493-0270.

The Chattanooga Jewish Film Series schedule:

Home

A young and recently married Orthodox man’s dream to open a computer store in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood in Jerusalem turns into a violent nightmare when the entire neighborhood sees him as an existential threat.

111 minutes, Hebrew, Yiddish, subtitles

In-person: Monday, June 10. 7:00 p.m.

Virtual: noon June 9 - noon June 14

Running on Sand

When a young Eritrean refugee deported from Israel is mistaken for the new foreign player of a struggling football team, his survival depends on the team's success.

104 minutes, Hebrew, subtitles

In-person Sunday, June 16, 3:00 p.m.

Virtual noon June 16 - noon June 21

Monkey House

A once successful novelist tries to revive his fading career by launching a highly inventive scam. He recruits a reckless actress and trains her to assume the somber identity of a literature Masters student preparing a thesis on him. Their lives will be altered forever.

121 minutes, Hebrew, Italian, subtitles

In-person Sunday, June 23, 3:00 p.m.

Virtual noon June 23– noon June 28

Brothers

Dan chooses to work on the land, living in a kibbutz in the South of Israel. Aaron, his brother is a doctor of law and philosophy and a distinguished scholar of the Torah. He comes to Jerusalem from the United States to defend the rights of Torah students. A conflict arises between the two.

116 minutes, Hebrew, subtitles

In-person Sunday, June 30, 3:00 p.m.

Virtual noon June 30- noon July 5

Avenue of Giants

A 74-year-old man carrying a traumatic secret befriends an isolated teenager in an emotional story of multigenerational healing.

102 minutes, English

In-person Sunday, July 7, 3:00 p.m.

Virtual noon July 7- noon July 12

A committee of dedicated volunteers reviews an average of 35 feature films each year in order to choose six films. Films screened at major national and international film festivals, those recommended by peers throughout the United States, and those brought to the committee’s attention by filmmakers are included in the selection process.

The Jewish Cultural Center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area. Located at 5461 North Terrace, the Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.