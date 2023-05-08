The Chattanooga Film Festival Conjures First Wave, Return Of Sonic Cinema

Hot on the haunted heels of their tenth-anniversary announcement, organizers of The Chattanooga Film Festival have once again assembled a first wave of strange and fantastic cinema for their hybrid edition this year.

First up is the North American premiere of a film primed to knock the socks off CFF’s longtime fans - filmmaker Jonas Trukanas‘ perfectly executed Lithuanian slasher WE MIGHT HURT EACH OTHER. Trukanas' briskly paced hoot of a horror film is one of this year’s true standouts and another title presented by Screambox. WE MIGHT HURT EACH OTHER has all the makings of a deeply satisfying cult classic.

Closing out the festival for those attending in person this year is TRIM SEASON, marking the return of filmmaker Ariel Vida, who first attended CFF in 2019 with a secret screening of VIDE NOIR. Her latest combines a terrific ensemble cast, one of the best settings you’ll find in any horror film this year, plus some gnarly surprises. After the screening, we're happy to have our friends at SnapDragon Hemp on hand to help calm everybody down.

Lots of ink has been spilled from true crime books to fear-mongering cable news segments on the "Satanic Panic" of the 1980s. With their new film, SATAN WANTS YOU, directors Steve Adams and Sean Horlor take a provocative and fascinating look at the beginnings of this bizarre movement. With a meticulously researched structure and never before heard audio recordings of Michelle Smith, who, along with her psychiatrist Lawrence Pazdur was very much the patient zero of the whole panic, Adams and Horlor have crafted one of the year's wildest and most unmissable pieces of documentary filmmaking. Whether you're a fan of true crime docs or just a kid who had your Ozzy albums taken away by concerned parents, SATAN WANTS YOU is essential viewing.

Another documentary on the slate this year is D. Smith’s raucous and raw portrait of the lives of four black trans sex workers. KOKOMO CITY stands tall in our eyes as one of the most vitally important, entertaining, and poignant pieces of documentary filmmaking you’re likely to see this year. From its gorgeous black and white cinematography to an absolutely amazing soundtrack, Smith’s film practically leaps off the screen and we’re honored to have the opportunity to share it with our in-person audience in Tennessee.

Little known to most is the CFF team’s love of well-done romantic comedies. They are rare in the genre space, so when the team saw Michael Lukk Litwak's charming and delightful MOLLI & MAX IN THE FUTURE, it compelled them to drop a rom-com bomb into this year’s fest. With winning performances by Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant, Girls) and Aristotle Athari (SNL), Litwak's delightful far future set “com” never forgets that it also needs a good ratio of “rom.”

With a vibe that is reminiscent of the films of Peter Strickland, mixed with David Cronenberg, PIAFFE is one of the standout films of the year. A film that is sexy, strange, and utterly unique, and it’s recommended to let Ann Oren's debut feature lure you in with its lush, hypnotic beauty.

The CFF team is also working with the new maniacs on the genre scene, Welcome Villain, for a screening of Sam Curtain's feral flick BEATEN TO DEATH. As one might suspect, the title hints at an intense and extreme situation that will leave the audience wondering not only how much the human body can endure, but how much they themselves can.

Longtime fans of the fest will dig Patricio Valladares's INVOKING YELL. This 90's set, Chilean, all-lady black-metal band, found footage horror film was love at first fright for us.