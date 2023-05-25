Music & Movies In Miller Returns With Interactive Sessions & “The Karate Kid”

Returning to Miller Park for the start of the Summer event season, River City Company welcomes families, residents and visitors to enjoy a night of fun in downtown Chattanooga with Music & Movies in Miller on Saturday May 27.

The free and open to the public event will begin at 6:00pm with food trucks, artist vendors, oversized games, and an interactive session with Capoeira. Starting at 7:00pm, FlashDrive will be performing a set of Top 40’s hits of rock, pop, funk, and disco spanning seven decades of music. Following the band, attendees are invited to learn fun movements with Taekwondo by HannerTKD.

The evening will conclude with a screening of the original “The Karate Kid” on the big screen starting at sunset. Attendees are invited to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the movie under the stars. The event is sponsored by the Benwood Foundation, EPB, Elliott Davis and First Horizon. For more information, visit: facebook.com/events/192289920312345

“Our mission is to foster a vibrant and thriving downtown that is the economic, social and cultural center of Chattanooga. Events like Music & Movies in Miller provide an opportunity to showcase local artist and food vendors, attract people to our small businesses and feature local musicians,” said Emily Mack, President and CEO of River City Company. “It is only through strong partnerships with other organizations and the support of our generous donors, that these events are free and welcoming for all to enjoy our downtown.”