2023 Road To Nightfall Winners Showcased This Friday At Miller Plaza

Continuing its 36th summer of amazing free concerts at Miller Plaza, Nightfall will feature Jason Lee Wilson & James County, this year’s Road to Nightfall winner, as the headliner at 8pm on Friday, June 23, with the runner-up band, Interval, opening the show at 7pm.

Jason Lee Wilson & James County beat out 30 over local bands during a six-night Road to Nightfall competition this Spring to win the headline position for this week’s Nightfall show. Raised in the legend-filled limestone land of Tennessee, Jason Lee Wilson naturally blends the spirit of the Old West with a little Southern influence for a refined mixture of rockabilly, traditional country, and gospel music. With his talented band, James County, he celebrates the stories and the land that shaped them along the way.

Interval, a Chattanooga band who placed second in the Road to Nightfall Competition, won the opening spot with a set from 7 – 7:40pm this week. Interval consists of three brothers and their two best friends who grew up doing 4-H together in the rural Sequatchie Valley. Self-taught musicians continually learning from each other, their eclectic influences span decades of music history and genres, including blues, progressive rock, electronica, and indie pop.

Road to Nightfall 2023 was Sponsored by T-Mobile and SoundCorps, a local not-for-profit dedicated to growing the music economy in the Chattanooga region. Road to Nightfall provides the opportunity to showcase and promote Chattanooga’s music scene and to expose the Chattanooga music market to some of our most promising new local bands.

Each week Nightfall also offers a variety of food from over a dozen local food trucks as well as beer, wine and cocktails. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of the series.

Visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information on this FREE community concert series.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a highly acclaimed concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city to enjoy great music, food and fun all summer long.

Nightfall is made possible this year thanks to sponsorships from Mich Ultra, Fletcher Bright Company, SouthEast Bank, EPB, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Window World, Southern Honda Powersports, T-Mobile, U.S.Xpress, and Chattanooga Whiskey.

Nightfall is locally owned and produced by Chattanooga Presents.