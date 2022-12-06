2023 Tivoli Theatre Foundation Annual Gala To Feature Bob Weir & The Wolf Bros

The Tivoli Theatre Foundation is pleased to announce its annual gala with Bob Weir and the Wolf Bros featuring the Wolfpack on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium.

VIP tickets to the event will support the Tivoli Theatre Foundation’s Friends of the Tivoli Fund, the organization’s annual fund that supports the foundation’s mission of operating, promoting, and preserving three historic landmarks in Chattanooga - the Tivoli Theatre, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium, and the Walker Theatre.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Chattanooga community to the Memorial for our 2023 Tivoli Theatre Foundation Gala," said Nick Wilkinson, CEO of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation. "Our team is hard at work maintaining, restoring, and expanding our three venues, and we are immensely looking forward to celebrating those efforts with our community, donors, and Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros!”

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros formed in 2018 by Weir along with Don Was and Jay Lane. The band set out performing the expansive catalogue of Grateful Dead, Bobby's solo albums and more and has toured extensively throughout the US.

In 2020, Jeff Chimenti joined the Wolf Bros around the same time the band started featuring The Wolfpack, a string and brass quintet which bring an orchestral, symphonic element to the music of Grateful Dead and features Alex Kelly, Brian Switzer, Adam Theis, Mads Tolling and Sheldon Brown. The band is also now joined by Barry Sless on pedal steel.

VIP tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, December 9, at 10am, and will include a catered reception in the Walker Theatre and lobby before the show, VIP silent auction and private bar during show, VIP concert seating, and recognition on the event website and in the Memorial and Walker lobby. In addition, a portion of each VIP ticket will go to support the non-profit Tivoli Theatre Foundation’s Friends of the Tivoli Fund. Non-VIP tickets also go on sale Friday, December 9, at 10am.

All ticket holders will have the opportunity to take part in a live auction before the show begins. Signed memorabilia, exciting experiences and more will be available to bid on.

Since its founding in 2015, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation has breathed new life into the historic Tivoli Theatre, Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium, and the Walker Theatre. Since that time, the Foundation has brought an increase in shows of over 900% and invested over $10 million into the three venues. This year’s gala is sponsored by Pinnacle, TU Parks Construction and Brock Insurance Agency.

The Tivoli Theatre Foundation was founded in 2015 to preserve, restore and operate three historic landmarks - the Tivoli Theatre, the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium, and the Walker Theatre and to promote them as distinct venues that improve the quality of life in Chattanooga. The Foundation strives to be a mission-driven, financially sustainable organization that offers a vibrant, diverse portfolio of entertainment programming, while being leaders in enhancing the community’s cultural experiences and stimulating overall economic and social growth.