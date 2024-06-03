3 Sisters Festival 2024 Lineup Announced For October At Ross’ Landing

Chattanooga’s waterfront welcomes the 3 Sisters Music Festival’s return for its 17th year on October 4 and 5 at Ross’ Landing.

This event is a rare free festival featuring performances by top names in contemporary and traditional bluegrass.

Headlining this year’s festival on Friday, October 4 is the GRAMMY Award-Winning progressive acoustic act, Infamous Stringdusters. They will be preceded with performances by The Slocan Ramblers and Becky Buller.

Opening the festival at 5:30pm is the host band, The New Dismembered Tennesseans, a group of much-loved local musicians who primarily were part of the Dismembered Tennesseans, founded by Fletcher Bright and his high school buddies from McCallie School over 75 years ago. Fletcher Bright’s three daughters are the namesake of the festival.

Musical highlights for Saturday, October 5 include

The Brothers Comatose

THE STEELDRIVERS

Chicken Wire Empire

The Steel Wheels

Sister Sadie

Damn Tall Buildings

...and more.

A variety of food offerings from over a dozen food trucks, along with local brews and spirits and non-alcoholic drink concessions will also be available on site. 3 Sisters t-shirts and performers’ merchandise will be sold, including the option for live t-shirt screen printing by Neat Pony.

The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets, however, no outside food or beverages are allowed. Wheelchair seating will be offered in front of the stage.

Please visit 3sistersbluegrass.com for upcoming details on the festival and performance times.

3 Sisters Music Festival is hosted by Fletcher Bright Realty and produced by Chattanooga Presents.