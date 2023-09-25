3 Sisters Music Festival Turns “Sweet 16” With Greensky Bluegrass

The grass grows blue at Chattanooga’s waterfront when the 3 Sisters Music Festival returns for its “Sweet 16th” year on October 6 and 7, 2023 at Ross’ Landing.

This event is a rare free festival featuring performances by top names in contemporary and traditional bluegrass. It is hosted every year by Fletcher Bright Realty and produced by Chattanooga Presents.

Headlining this year’s festival on Saturday, October 7, is Greensky Bluegrass who, over the past two decades, have become known for their dazzling live performances and selling out iconic venues like Red Rocks and The Ryman.

The stellar lineup begins on Friday, October 6 and features Grammy-Winning “Queen of Bluegrass” and Grand Ole Opry Member Rhonda Vincent & the Rage as the headliner at 9:15pm, preceded by Switzerland-born Kruger Brothers at 7:55pm, and Canadian bluegrass band The Slocan Ramblers at 6:35pm.

Opening the festival at 5:30pm is the host band, The New Dismembered Tennesseans, a group of much-loved local musicians who primarily were part of the Dismembered Tennesseans, founded by Fletcher Bright and his high school buddies from McCallie School over 75 years ago.

Fletcher Bright’s three daughters are the namesake of the festival. As special guests this year, the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera String Quintet will join the New Dismembered Tennesseans for a few songs in this opening set.

In addition to the headline set by Greensky Bluegrass on Saturday at 8:30pm, other highlights for Saturday include the West coast rowdy string band The Brothers Comatose at 7pm, National Fiddler Hall of Fame member Michael Cleveland and his band Flamekeeper at 5:40, Grammy-award winning singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tim O’Brien performing with his band at 4:20, and harmony-laden all female band Sister Sadie at 3pm. The Crowe Brothers, featuring Josh and Wayne Crow and whose bluegrass music has spanned four decades, will perform at 2pm.

Saturday’s schedule will be kicked off with performances by local favorites Lone Mountain Band at noon, and Bluetastic Fangrass, featuring Lou and Lynn Wamp at 1pm.

Also at this year’s festival, Little Amal, the 12’ foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl will make an appearance at 4pm. She travels the world, carrying a message of hope for displaced people everywhere.

A variety of food offerings from over a dozen food trucks, along with local brews and spirits and non-alcoholic drink concessions will also be available at the festival. 3 Sisters t-shirts and performers’ merchandise will be sold, including the option for live t-shirt screen printing by Neat Pony.

The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets, however, no outside food or beverages are allowed. Wheelchair seating will be offered in the street near the stage.

This event is hosted by Fletcher Bright Realty, co-sponsored by the City of Chattanooga and produced by Chattanooga Presents! Please visit www.3SistersBluegrass.com for details on the festival.