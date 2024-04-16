Acclaimed Indie Folk Band The Ballroom Thieves Coming To Barking Legs Theater

Barking Legs Theater will welcome renowned indie folk band The Ballroom Thieves on Thursday, May 2.

“This is a don’t-miss show,” promoter Charity Painter said. “The chance to see The Ballroom Thieves in such an intimate setting promises to be a memorable night.”

The band wrote their upcoming album and one central theme emerged —“What if we could all just be a little more tender?”

The duo – Calin Peters (vocals, cello, bass) and Martin Earley (vocals, guitar) – started to ponder what they could do to be more self-aware of their mental health and of those around them in a world oversaturated by social media, pop-culture, and digital consumption.

The result is a personal, lush, 10-track collection of thoughts on the human experience called “Sundust.”

Atwood Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Mitch Mosk said about the album: “A radiant record of tenderness, love, healing, and hope, “Sundust” is a spirited collection of folk-pop songs shining their warm light out on all who listen.”

The duo has toured the United States for more than a decade building a dedicated fan base.

Tickets are $25 ahead of time and $30 the day of the show.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

For more information and tickets go to Eventbrite.

Barking Legs Theater is located at 1307 Dodds Ave.