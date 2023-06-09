Barking Legs Celebrates The Roots Of American Music With Upcoming Shows

Barking Legs Theater is delighted to present two concerts highlighting traditional, acoustic music over the next 10 days, both featuring exceptional musicians of international stature.

That was a mouthful, but please read on…

Mark Schatz & Bryan McDowell: Saturday, June 10

The last time we saw bassist Mark Schatz in Chattanooga it was as the anchor of Bela Fleck’s “My Bluegrass Heart” super group at the most recent 3 Sisters Festival. They were privileged to host him a few years back as a member of the Claire Lynch Band.

Needless to say, Barking Legs jumped at the chance to bring him back in the company gifted multi-instrumentalist and singer Bryan McDowell. Bryan absolutely floored everyone in a recent appearance with the Foreign Landers.

Mark Schatz, by the way, is not only one of the top bassists in bluegrass, but he is one heck of a clogger and hamboner. Both are sure to be part of this very special evening. Just $15 in advance.

Beppe Gambetta: Sunday, June 18

The Italian acoustic guitarist Beppe Gambetta has been one of the best loved performers for over 20 years, but it’s been too long since they’ve been able to have him back.

Ahleuchatistas: Wednesday, June 21

Over the course of its 20-year history, Ahleuchatistas has pushed the stylistic and technical boundaries of what an instrumental power trio/duo can do. Expansion is the ninth full length album from the genre-defying instrumental juggernaut led by guitarist Shane Parish. It features an all-new trio lineup with Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle, Fantomas, John Zorn) on bass, and Danny Piechocki (Terms) on drums. The album is extraordinary. Expect an unforgettable live performance.

Aaron Irwin Trio: Friday, June 23

Barking Legs was working on bringing saxophonist Aaron Irwin to the Legs prior to the pandemic, so it is with special delight that they bring his trio to the theater in June. The group includes Mike Baggetta—one of their favorite guitarists—and drummer Jeff Hirschfield, whose resume includes work with Fred Hersch and John Abercrombie. This will be an exceptional evening of modern jazz.

Barking Legs Theater is located at 1307 Dodds Avenue here in Chattanooga. Visit them online at barkinglegs.org for more information about upcoming events.