Blues Rock Superstar Joe Bonamassa Coming To Memorial Auditorium March 5th

Three-time Grammy nominee and 25x Billboard chart-topper Joe Bonamassa will perform at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga on Sunday, March 5th, as part of his Spring Tour 2023.

Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians today, recently earning his 25th No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart, with his latest studio album Time Clocks.

Cited by Guitar World as “arguably the world’s biggest blues guitarist”, Bonamassa is known for taking risks and venturing into uncharted territory throughout his wide-ranging career, and his latest album marks his most raw, rocking album yet, with American Songwriter sharing, “Bonamassa pushes into fresh territory while staying within a blues-based framework,” and “there is more than enough proof in this sprawling set that Bonamassa doesn’t intend to rest on his laurels or take his star status in the blues-rock genre for granted.”

Bonamassa earned his third Grammy nomination with 2020’s Royal Tea, recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios and bringing Bonamassa full circle: reconnecting the guitar-slinging kid who stumbled across the best of British-blues in his dad’s vinyl collection to the player he is today.

That same year, Bonamassa delivered a groundbreaking live performance from the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, where he played Royal Tea in its entirety to over tens of thousands of people across the globe via livestream, recording the full set for the live concert film and album Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman, released in 2021.

Bonamassa also runs Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, a non-profit that promotes music education and blues music by funding scholarships and providing music education resources to schools in need. To date, the foundation has provided schools and teachers with over $1 Million and has positively impacted 74,000 students in all 50 states.

For more information and additional tour dates, visit JBonamassa.com.