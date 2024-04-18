Call Me Spinster And Luke Simmons Join Musical Forces At The Woodshop Thursday Evening

Two of Chattanooga’s favorite musical acts will team up again this Thursday April 18th at the Woodshop Listening Room.

Call Me Spinster and Luke Simmons will both appear as guests on the Woodshop Variety Show, a curated weekly program hosting some of Chattanooga’s best original songwriters.

Call Me Spinster recently released their first full length album, Potholes, after several years of entertaining local audiences with their soulful vocal harmonies and creative musical arrangements.

They’re just about to embark on a season of touring to promote the new album, but will share some stripped down acoustic arrangements of their songs before they hit the road.

Luke Simmons is a gifted singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist who blends all sorts of American music to create his sound – blues, rock, gospel, jazz. Over the course of playing smaller intimate shows and larger festivals, he’s built a top-notch band of local musicians to bring his songs to life.

The sisters from Call Me Spinster are frequent collaborators, contributing harmonized backing vocals to his live shows – including this Thursday night at the Woodshop. The show is hosted by Alex the Band.

Doors open at 7 and music starts at 8. There is no cover charge.