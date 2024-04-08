Call Me Spinster To Perform With Bunnies, Ducklings And Other Adorable Baby Animals

The history of popular music is filled with examples of mesmerizing interactive live shows.

Pink Floyd famously constructed a 160-foot wall and demolished it all on stage. U2's residency at the Las Vegas Sphere immersed audiences within a 160,000-foot LED screen.

This Sunday, April 14th, Chattanooga’s Call Me Spinster will join their ranks when they host a once-in-a-lifetime interactive concert experience featuring a petting zoo full of adorable baby animals from Little Country Farm.

There will be plenty of other family friendly activities like Wiffleball, Volleyball, LadderToss, Kanjam and other yard games. But we all know baby animals will be the main attraction.

And so now I will to list for you, in detail, which snuggly baby animals you can expect to pet this weekend at Call Me Spinster’s big album release concert.

A-hem…

But first, I should probably tell you just a little bit more about Call Me Spinster in case you stumbled upon this article as a fan of petting zoos and know nothing of Chattanooga’s local music scene.

The band is made up of sisters Amelia, Rosie, and Rachel, who moved to Chattanooga from Minnesota to share the experience of motherhood. They’re also amazing musicians, singers, and songwriters so maybe it was inevitable that they’d form a band together too.

Their catchy songs and beautiful vocal harmonies attracted the attention of Strolling Bones Records, an offshoot of New West. They were introduced to Drew Vandenberg, producer for artists like Of Montreal, Futurebirds and Faye Webster. After teaming up for an EP, they set out to record the band’s first full length album entitled Potholes.

That album’s release had to be rescheduled when bassist Rosie delivered her first child. And now after releasing a series of colorful, visually distinctive music videos, they’re finally ready to release the whole album. They’ll have physical copies of their music for sale along with new T-shirts, stickers and officially branded Call Me Spinster socks.

Trust me, those socks are spectacular. You won’t regret buying a pair or even three. But obviously no sock can compete with the snuggly sweetness of a baby animal – let alone many baby animals.

So which animals can you expect to love on this Sunday while Call Me Spinster serenades you at Redbud venue?

Well my friend, I shall hold you in suspense no longer. You can expect to cuddle the following adorable baby animals:

Lambs.

Chicks.

Ducklings.

Bunnies.

And finally… baby goats.

BUT WAIT STOP!!! Before you rip the door off the hinges and charge into the streets in a crazed attempt to find this magical musical petting zoo, you need to write down this key information: Call Me Spinster / Redbud Venue / 2314 E 13th Street / 3pm-6pm / Kids $5 / Adults $15.

Also make sure you stop by the photo booth and get a picture with one of the oversized cardboard creations from their new music video...