Catherine Campbell And Scott Whiddon Come To The WoodShop Listening Room

Chattanooga's Catherine Campbell and Lexington's Scott Whiddon will be playing the WoodShop Listening Room on Friday, April 21st.

Catherine Campbell is an indie/folk singer-songwriter who was raised in Lexington, Kentucky and is now based in Chattanooga. Campbell‘s songs are described as dreamy ditties, romantic reflections, twilight ballads.

Scott Whiddon is a writer, teacher, and musician living in Lexington, KY. His new record, The Best of Intentions, arrives late Summer 2023 on all platforms. 

A forthcoming single, “Maybe That’s Enough For Now,” features keyboardist Jay Gonzalez of the Drive-By Truckers; produced by J. Tom Hnatow (Ringo Starr; Horse Feathers; Mynabyrds; These United States). 

Scott has shared stages with artists ranging from jamband stalwart Jerry Joseph to indie rock legends Elf Power to NPR/Pitchfork fave Lucy Dacus.

Tickets are $﻿7 presale, $10 day of show. D﻿oors open at 5pm, with music at 8pm (*no cover until 7pm)

The Woodshop Listening Room is located 5500 St Elmo Avenue. Learn more at https://thewoodshoplisteningroom.com/

