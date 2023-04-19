Celebrate Cinco De Mayo With “Latin Fire” Show Featuring The Premier Jazz Orchestra

It's a night of Latin music, dance, food, drinks and fun at The Granfalloon on Thursday, May 4 for an early Cinco De Mayo party featuring Chattanooga’s hottest big band, The Premier Jazz Orchestra, presenting “Latin Fire,” a show selection including Cha Cha, Mambo, Salsa and Bossa Nova music.

The orchestra will feature vocalists Sharon Schwab and Landis Batts.

Enjoy a full bar plus a special drink menu of frozen or on-the-rocks marguaritas, house made sangria, Mexican beers and mocktails, along with “crepeadillas” (Mexican-inspired crepes), Nutella crepes and other food options.

Doors open at 6:30pm and show starts at 7:00pm. Tickets are $20 at the door or can be purchased in advance at granfalloonchattanooga.com. Student tickets are $15.

The Premier Jazz Orchestra is Chattanooga’s top Big Band and ONLY “Jazz Orchestra”. This 18-piece orchestra represents three generations of jazz leadership to create a deep and incredible experience.

PJO features classic arrangements of Basie/Nestico/Miller, to modern composers of Mossman/Baylock/Goodwin. Styles ranging from Swing to Latin to Funk, we have something to catch everyone’s attention.

“Latin Fire” is an all-ages show.