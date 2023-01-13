Chattanooga Bach Choir & Orchestra To Open 2023 Season With J.S. Bach’s Cantata BWV 111

The Chattanooga Bach Choir & Orchestra, David Long artistic director and conductor, opens its 2023 season with a concert featuring J.S. Bach’s cantata BWV 111, written for the 3rd Sunday after Epiphany.

The program includes: J.S. Bach’s Cantata BWV 111, Was mein Gott will, das g’scheh allzeit, (What my God wants, may it always happen), as well as Hassler’s motet setting Psalm 13, Usquequo, Domine oblisvisceris me (How long, Lord, will you forget me?), and Pachelbel’s organ prelude, Was mein Gott will das gesheh’ allzeit. Featured soloists are: Maria Rist, soprano; Sara Snider Schone, alto; Christopher Reames, tenor; Matthew Hoch, bass; and Karla Fowkes, organ.

The concert takes place on Sunday, January 22 at 5:00 p.m. at Christ Church Episcopal, 663 Douglas Street, Chattanooga. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance at chattanoogabachchoir.org.

“We are excited to open our 2023 concert series, and we look forward to sharing our performances with Chattanooga music lovers. In keeping with our past performances of Bach’s Cantatas, this concert features one of his over 200 works for chorus, soloists and instruments and is being performed on the specific liturgical day for which it was written," says David Long.

:In addition, we surround the Cantata with related choral motets and an organ solo to open the concert, as well as a brief explanation of the Cantata before its performance. A lively and uplifting work, Cantata BWV 111 was written for the 3rd Sunday after Epiphany and was first performed on January 21, 1725, during Bach’s second year as the director of church music in Leipzig.

"Our concert also includes works by two German Baroque masters who preceded Bach: Hans Leo Hassler’s beautifully serene setting of Psalm 13 and Pachelbel’s organ prelude based on the chorale heard in our cantata. We present these performances of Bach’s inspiring music to provide an hour of beauty and respite on a Sunday afternoon; and on this day, to celebrate the New Year.”

Established in 1985 by conductor James Greasby, the Chattanooga Bach Choir provides an opportunity for local musicians to perform choral-orchestral masterworks by J.S. Bach and other important composers from all musical eras.

David Long was appointed conductor and artistic director in 2005. During his 17-year tenure, the Chattanooga Bach Choir’s programs and repertoire have expanded to include an annual series featuring Bach’s Cantatas ,as well as the Masterworks programs highlighting a variety of musical styles.

Over its 37-year history, the Chattanooga Bach Choir has performed more than thirty of J.S. Bach’s cantatas, motets, and larger choral works, including Actus Tragicus, the St. John Passion and the Mass in B Minor.