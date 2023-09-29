Chattanooga Celebrates 3rd Annual Hip-Hop Week Starting Saturday, Oct. 7th

Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week's 3nd annual music, art and entertainment week kicks off October 7, featuring a wide range of events focused on both live music and educational experiences – all open to the public.

To celebrate Chattanooga’s hip-hop scene and the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, 20+ local partners across the city are hosting art exhibits, poetry events, basketball tournaments, live music showcases and workshops.

The week then ends with an industry-focused conference, the Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit, with experts like Dame Dash and Tracy Waples and artists like LaRussell and Sonny Digital.

“It’s really about connecting passionate Hip-Hop professionals with our already-passionate community of artists and public audiences,” said Hip-Hop Week cofounder Micah Chapman. “Most of these events are free and our goal is really just to provide opportunity.”

The 2023 Hip-Hop Summit is this year’s marquee event, hosting additional celebrities like Math Hoffa, Hitkidd, Kim Osorio and other hip-hop industry professionals. Those interested in Friday and Saturday’s VIP events can find tickets and registration information at 2023hiphopsummit.eventbrite.com.

Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week and Hip-Hop Summit are a project of SoundCorps and sponsored by the Lyndhurst Foundation, Benwood Foundation, Chattanooga Tourism Company, City of Chattanooga, EPB, Tennessee Arts Commission, Tennessee Entertainment Commission, Tech Goes Home Chattanooga, TVA, Cempa Community Care, WTCI-PBS, Power 94, Arts Build, Chattanooga State Community College, TVFCU, First Horizon Bank, Steam Logistics, Southern Movement Committee, Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, Imperial Vibez and Phoenix Productions.

To see the full schedule of free events (or find out how to participate as a vendor or venue), visit chattanoogahiphopweek.com. To purchase tickets to the Chattanooga Hip Hop Summit, go to chahiphopsummit.com.

Full list of events happening during the week:

Saturday, October 7th

A TRIBE CALLED KAST ART EXHIBIT OPENING

Jody Harris exhibits his hip-hop infused art throughout the month of October. Don't miss the opening reception on October 7th. Performance by Tryezz and The Dungeon Family are the special invited guests. Sponsored by Stove Works, Yellow Racket Records, and Dogon Society. FREE EVENT

LOCATION & TIME: Stove Works, 1250 East 13th Street, 6:00pm - 9:00pm

CONTROLLED CHAOS PT 3: A TRIBUTE TO DJ JEFE

We're back with Vol. 3 of Controlled Chaos! Bad Business Edition ( A tribute to DJ Jefe) Get your tickets quick! This is one you don't want to miss! Colors for Vol. 3 are ORANGE, CREAM, & OLIVE GREEN! Be sure to wear these colors or something that coordinates well with it! Backdrops will be these colors also! 2 bars and 2 floors!

LOCATION & TIME: Humidor, 3202 Brainerd Road, 10:00pm

TICKETS AND INFO HERE

Sunday, October 8th

HIP-HOP FAMILY DAY PRESENTED BY EPB

We're combining our family day celebration with "Rucker at Avondale" basketball tournament. Join us for a family-friendly celebration of all things hip-hop: live performances, fun & games, basketball, and great food!

FREE EVENT

LOCATION & TIME: Avondale Community Center, 1305 Dodson Avenue, 12:00pm - 6:00pm

IGGY'S LOUDMOUTH PODCAST LIVE

Iggy will be doing live interviews about the upcoming Hip-Hop Summit as well as the various Hip-Hop Week activities.

LOCATION & TIME: The Woodshop, 5500 St Elmo Avenue, 7:00pm

Monday, October 9th

HIP-HOP TRIVIA & HEARDLE

DJ MCPRO will test your knowledge of hip-hop music, so be ready to listen, play, and dance!

Ages 21+

LOCATION & TIME: No Hard Feelings Bar, 806 Broad Street, 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Tuesday, October 10th

RHYME N CHATT'S WORDS ON FIRE INTERACTIVE YOUTH POETRY SESSION