Chattanooga Celebrates 3rd Annual Hip-Hop Week Starting Saturday, Oct. 7th

Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week's 3nd annual music, art and entertainment week kicks off October 7, featuring a wide range of events focused on both live music and educational experiences – all open to the public.
To celebrate Chattanooga’s hip-hop scene and the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, 20+ local partners across the city are hosting art exhibits, poetry events, basketball tournaments, live music showcases and workshops.
The week then ends with an industry-focused conference, the Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit, with experts like Dame Dash and Tracy Waples and artists like LaRussell and Sonny Digital.
“It’s really about connecting passionate Hip-Hop professionals with our already-passionate community of artists and public audiences,” said Hip-Hop Week cofounder Micah Chapman. “Most of these events are free and our goal is really just to provide opportunity.”
The 2023 Hip-Hop Summit is this year’s marquee event, hosting additional celebrities like Math Hoffa, Hitkidd, Kim Osorio and other hip-hop industry professionals. Those interested in Friday and Saturday’s VIP events can find tickets and registration information at 2023hiphopsummit.eventbrite.com.
Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week and Hip-Hop Summit are a project of SoundCorps and sponsored by the Lyndhurst Foundation, Benwood Foundation, Chattanooga Tourism Company, City of Chattanooga, EPB, Tennessee Arts Commission, Tennessee Entertainment Commission, Tech Goes Home Chattanooga, TVA, Cempa Community Care, WTCI-PBS, Power 94, Arts Build, Chattanooga State Community College, TVFCU, First Horizon Bank, Steam Logistics, Southern Movement Committee, Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, Imperial Vibez and Phoenix Productions.
To see the full schedule of free events (or find out how to participate as a vendor or venue), visit chattanoogahiphopweek.com. To purchase tickets to the Chattanooga Hip Hop Summit, go to chahiphopsummit.com.
Full list of events happening during the week:
Saturday, October 7th
A TRIBE CALLED KAST ART EXHIBIT OPENING
- Jody Harris exhibits his hip-hop infused art throughout the month of October. Don't miss the opening reception on October 7th. Performance by Tryezz and The Dungeon Family are the special invited guests. Sponsored by Stove Works, Yellow Racket Records, and Dogon Society. FREE EVENT
- LOCATION & TIME: Stove Works, 1250 East 13th Street, 6:00pm - 9:00pm
CONTROLLED CHAOS PT 3: A TRIBUTE TO DJ JEFE
- We're back with Vol. 3 of Controlled Chaos! Bad Business Edition ( A tribute to DJ Jefe) Get your tickets quick! This is one you don't want to miss! Colors for Vol. 3 are ORANGE, CREAM, & OLIVE GREEN! Be sure to wear these colors or something that coordinates well with it! Backdrops will be these colors also! 2 bars and 2 floors!
- LOCATION & TIME: Humidor, 3202 Brainerd Road, 10:00pm
- TICKETS AND INFO HERE
Sunday, October 8th
HIP-HOP FAMILY DAY PRESENTED BY EPB
- We're combining our family day celebration with "Rucker at Avondale" basketball tournament. Join us for a family-friendly celebration of all things hip-hop: live performances, fun & games, basketball, and great food!
- FREE EVENT
- LOCATION & TIME: Avondale Community Center, 1305 Dodson Avenue, 12:00pm - 6:00pm
IGGY'S LOUDMOUTH PODCAST LIVE
- Iggy will be doing live interviews about the upcoming Hip-Hop Summit as well as the various Hip-Hop Week activities.
- LOCATION & TIME: The Woodshop, 5500 St Elmo Avenue, 7:00pm
Monday, October 9th
HIP-HOP TRIVIA & HEARDLE
- DJ MCPRO will test your knowledge of hip-hop music, so be ready to listen, play, and dance!
- Ages 21+
- LOCATION & TIME: No Hard Feelings Bar, 806 Broad Street, 8:00pm - 10:00pm
Tuesday, October 10th
RHYME N CHATT'S WORDS ON FIRE INTERACTIVE YOUTH POETRY SESSION
- RNC poets share poetry, have discussions with the kids about the poetry and provide writing prompts and opportunities for the youth to share their own writings. This event is for those in grades 3rd - 8th.
- FREE EVENT
- LOCATION & TIME: Avondale Community Center, 1305 Dodson Avenue, 4:30pm - 6:00pm
- MORE INFO HERE
Wednesday, October 11th
MFA & SII PRESENT: FASHION IN HIP-HOP
- Join us for a night of high end fashion! As we explore Dapper Dan's spin on fashion that forever changed the fabric of Hip-Hop. With a live featured performance by Deux Hommes - Live Art Exhibit by Juanita Montgomery - Sound Control by DJ Sleepy.
- TICKETED EVENT: $15
- LOCATION & TIME: Allgood's, 2420 Glass Street, 7:00pm - 11:00pm
- MORE INFO HERE
Thursday, October 12th
RHYME N CHATT PRESENTS: AIN'T THAT TYPE OF HYPE THROWBACK OPEN MIC
- This poetry event also features dance performances by Pop-Up Project and a live DJ. A food vendor will be on site. Ages 18+
- TICKETED EVENT: $25
- LOCATION & TIME: Memories (old Johari Lounge) on Tunnel Blvd., 7:00pm - 10:00pm
- MORE INFO HERE
4000 UHAUL SHOW IN COOPER'S ALLEY
- This live show from the back of a UHaul features ihateheartless, CJFromSpace, GMD4000, Justice4000, Necrolemur, & Big Bratt! Sponsored by Cherry Street Tavern & Unknown Caller.
- FREE EVENT
- LOCATION & TIME: Cooper's Alley (off Cherry Street), 8:00pm - 10:00pm
HIP-HOP NIGHT AT NO HARD FEELINGS BAR
- No Hard Feelings is hosting a late night DJ set by DJ MCPRO! Great drinks! Great vibes! Start the weekend off right with a late night at No Hard Feelings Bar. Ages 21+
- FREE EVENT
- LOCATION & TIME: No Hard Feelings, 806 Broad Street, 9:00pm - 2:00am
Friday, October 13th
CREATIVE DISCOVERY MUSEUM: HIP-HOP WORKSHOPS
- The day begins with a live reading of "Dusko Goes to Space," by author Raquel Horn. Following the live reading, kids will be able to join in on DJ & dance workshops in the afternoon.
- TICKETED EVENT
- LOCATION & TIME: Creative Discovery Museum, 321 Chestnut Street, 12:00pm - 3:00pm
SOUTHERN MOVEMENT COMMITTEE
- Learn about the impact that the Southern Movement Committee is making on communities by building power through participatory democracy, political engagement, voter mobilization, and community-led governance.
- FREE EVENT
- LOCATION & TIME: Edney Innovation Building, 1100 Market Street, 4:00pm - 5:30pm
HIP-HOP SUMMIT: LIVE CONVERSATION WITH DAME DASH
- Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with inspiration, innovation, and empowerment as we welcome the legendary entrepreneur, Dame Dash, to our city on October 13th. Limited tickets available! Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to learn from one of the best in the game and connect with fellow go-getters. It's time to level up your game and make your mark! VIP tickets available.
- TICKETED EVENT
- LOCATION & TIME: Chattanooga Theatre Centre, 400 River Street, 6:30pm - 10:00pm
- MORE INFO HERE
CLOUT TRAP
- Check out this live, local artist showcase. One of the most popular industry events in Chattanooga, come enjoy good food, good drink, and good music! Ages 21+
- FREE EVENT
- LOCATION & TIME: Wanderlinger Brewing Company, 1208 King Street, 9:00pm - 12:00am
EXILE OFF MAIN PRESENTS: SHOEY RUSSELL
- A live DJ set at one of Chattanooga's funkiest bars by Shoey Russell. Great vibes are a staple with these parties. Ages 21+
- $10 at the door
- LOCATION & TIME: Exile Off Main, 1634 Rossville Avenue, 10:00pm - 3:00am
Saturday, October 14th
INTEGRATING HIP-HOP IN THE CLASSROOM WITH BOMANI ARMAH
- Local educators, teaching artists, and artists are welcome and encouraged to attend Bomani's workshop meant to guide teachers and artists in integrating Hip-Hop for teaching and learning in any subject and at any grade level. In this fresh and energizing workshop, learn to guide students in synthesizing information about a historical figure by writing lyrics for Hip Hop songs. Help students connect with the rhythm of Hip Hop while deepening their understanding of history.
- FREE EVENT WITH REGISTRATION
- LOCATION & TIME: Edney Innovation Building, 1100 Market Street, 10:30am - 12:00pm
- MORE INFO HERE
TVFCU PRESENTS: HOW TO START A BUSINESS
- FREE EVENT
- LOCATION & TIME: Edney Innovation Building, 1100 Market Street, 12:00pm - 12:55pm
HIP-HOP SUMMIT FT LARUSSELL, HITKIDD, MATH HOFFA, SONNY DIGITAL, & MORE
- This free conference is for those who want to find success in the hip-hop industry - artists, managers, producers, DJs, engineers, and entrepreneurs. Come to the Edney Innovation Building for a day full of gems! While tickets are free, they are limited, so you must register to attend. We will only release 200 tickets for Saturday's conference.
- FREE EVENT WITH REGISTRATION
- LOCATION & TIME: Edney Innovation Building, 1100 Market Street, 1:00pm - 5:00pm
- MORE INFO HERE