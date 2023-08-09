Chattanooga's Own The Malemen Set To Headline This Week’s Riverfront Nights Show

Chattanooga’s favorite weekly music tradition returns this week with an evening of blues and Motown.

Rick Rushing and the Blues Strangers is a fan favorite in Chattanooga and brings “…Blues for all ages, races and faces” to every show they play. The local band promises to set the tone for an evening that will have the audience on their feet from the first song until the last. They will take the stage at 7 p.m.

Then, it’s time for the sounds of Motown to come to the river! The Malemen Show Band will bring their seven-member rhythm/ horn section along with their funk to the Riverfront Nights stage.

The band has played with The Gap Band, Parliament/ Funkadelic, Boyz II Men and Cameo to name just a few. They love to get the audience engaged and a few audience members may even end up on the stage!

With record-breaking crowds and outstanding entertainment, The Riverfront Nights series has had an extremely successful run this season. This week’s show will begin at 7 p.m. with food trucks and vendors opening for sales at 6 p.m.

Riverfront Nights is made possible by Friends of the Festival, Chattanooga’s premier event production company. With over 40 years of experience, you’ll find the Friends of the Festival at Riverfront Nights, Riverbend, Four Bridges Arts Festival, The Grateful Gobbler and the Hamilton County Fair.

Now in its’ 16th year, admission for Riverfront Nights is free and made possible by the generosity of sponsors throughout the region.