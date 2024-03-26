Chattanooga Songwriter Tigris Nevans Finds Inspiration In Water And Bluegrass

Tigris Nevans has a new song to debut when she performs at the Woodshop this Thursday. It’s called River, and it was inspired by the movement of water. It’s a favorite topic of hers.

“I work at the Aquarium in an exhibit called Ridges to Rivers,” she said. “It’s about how a stream flows to the river. I also grew up on a creek in the mountains, and it’s my happy place.”

Her unique name was even derived from that creek – the Tigues near Dayton.

Music was also a big part of her childhood. Born into a musical family, she began singing her own songs at the age of four. “I wrote one called I Love Tennessee, but it’s been lost to the ages,” she laughed.

A few years later she staged an original production at the Spring City Community Playhouse. It was a Christmas musical called ‘Mall and the Night Visitors,’ which told the story of the Christmas miracle from the perspective of a young shepherd with the idiosyncratic name of Mall.

Since she moved to Chattanooga to attend GPS and UTC, Tigris has begun to step into the local music scene. She enjoys playing open mics at Clyde’s and the Tremont Tavern, and likes to join the Forever Bluegrass Wednesday night jam. She’s also booked a regular gig performing on the Southern Belle riverboat.

“I went to high school with Anna Baldree, and she’s been my introduction to the Chattanooga music scene,” she said. When Anna was unable to perform a gig on the Southern Belle, she invited her friend Tigris to fill the spot on short notice.

“I went home, grabbed my guitar, and pulled a two hour set out of my back pocket,” she laughed. “It’s put me on a wonderful path, and I have a great relationship with the Southern Belle.”

Recently she’s formed a band called the Deskers along with friends she met in the bluegrass community. John Benjamin Davis plays mandolin, fiddle, banjo, and guitar. Sam Viscomi contributes lead guitar. Austin Barber is a flat-picker who can also play mandolin. They hope to have an album recorded in the coming months.

“I’m heavily inspired by 80’s and 90’s country,” Tigris said, “especially the Dixie Chicks. I love their way of telling a story without assigning blame. They don’t belittle other women or even men.”

She says their influence is obvious on a song of hers called For the Love of Me. “It’s a song about me wanting to leave a relationship because that’s what’s best for me. It’s one of my most fun songs. Some songs are sad and slow, but it’s loud and confident and really fun.”

Tigris Nevans will perform this Thursday March 28th at the Woodshop Listening Room along with John Davis and Alex the Band. Doors open at 7, and music starts at 8. There is no cover charge.