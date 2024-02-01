Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Family Passes Now At The Chattanooga Public Library

The Chattanooga Public Library and the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera are thrilled to announce a new partnership that offers free event tickets for checkout with a valid Chattanooga Public Library.

CSO Family Passes can be picked up from any library location for each event during the remainder of the 2023 season and the 2024 season. Upcoming performances include:

February 1, 2024: Brahms Symphony No. 4

February 17, 2024: Ben Van Winkle & The Figment

February 29, 2024: Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto

Each library location will have one pass for each performance, and the passes can be redeemed at the CSO Box Office for 2 adult tickets and up to 4 youth tickets on the day of the event. Passes will only be given out no more than 2 weeks prior to the event date, and they are available on a first come, first serve basis.

“In today’s world, literacy is more than just books,” said Library Executive Director Will O’Hearn. “Technology, education, health, and culture are all essential to one’s well-being and success in life. I’m proud that our library can help people experience the talented performances of the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera.”

CPL also offers Community Family Passes to the Chattanooga Zoo, Creative Discovery Museum, and Hunter Museum of American Art at all locations, as well as passes to Chattanooga Audubon Society and Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center available at the downtown location only.

More information about CSO and their upcoming performances can be found at chattanoogasymphony.org>. Library locations, events, hours, and more can be found at chattlibrary.org.