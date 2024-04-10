“Coming Home: A Celebration Of Usher” Coming To McKenzie Arena On Saturday, April 20th

Today the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County announced that they will be partnering with UTC and Chattanooga Business Elite to host a community celebration of recording artist Dr. Usher Raymond IV, a Chattanooga native, on Saturday, April 20th. Doors will open at 2:00 p.m.

The event, called “Coming Home: A Celebration of Usher ” will feature Usher , Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp, and other local leaders. Usher will receive the Key to the City of Chattanooga and proclamations from state and local government.

It will be hosted at McKenzie Arena and is free to attend, but tickets will be required. Tickets are limited to two per person. They will be available Friday, April 12th at 10 a.m. at cha.city/usher. Only 3,500 tickets are available, and they are first-come, first-serve.

“The city of Chattanooga provided a spark that ignited the fire in me to pursue my dreams as a singer and I’m thankful for the support I received from so many great family members, friends, and mentors so early in my journey. Thank you for the honor, I look forward to celebrating with you all,” USHER said.

“The pride in Chattanooga during USHER’S iconic Super Bowl halftime show was palpable,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “We know as a smaller city we punch way above our weight when it comes to the talent our city produces, and Usher is one of the finest examples of that talent. He’s going to feel the love when he comes home to McKenzie Arena on April 20th. I look forward to seeing y’all there.”

“From his days at Orchard Knob and Dalewood to the pinnacle of the music industry, Usher is one the great talents who have come through our public school system,” said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. “I hope other young boys and girls across Hamilton County see USHER’S rise to the world stage and know that they have the same potential.”

Chattanooga and Hamilton County would like to thank the following sponsors for their generous support that is making this event possible: TVFCU, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Psi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Cempa Community Care, Journey Health Foundation, Builtwell Bank, Chattanooga Football Club, and Coca Cola.