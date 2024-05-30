Country Crooner Braden Wall Forms The World’s Worst Supergroup (Sorta)

Country crooner Braden Mitchell Wall sat down with our local music madman, Alex Volz, to discuss his new single, an unlikely collaboration, and his opinion of the world’s most unusual hypothetical supergroup.

Alex Volz: You’re originally from Cookeville. What brought you down to Chattanooga?

Braden Mitchell Wall: My beautiful wife is the reason I moved to Chattanooga. She got a job at UTC, and the rest is history. So hopefully I’ll be sticking around.

Alex: You’ve got a new single out called Why Do I Try. What inspired you to write it?

Braden: So, funny story – I wrote it with one of my professors at Tennessee Tech..

Alex: Was she teaching a course on songwriting?

Braden: No, she was a communications professor. It was a communications class.

Alex: Okay, enough boring stuff. Time for something interesting. Your job is to assemble the world’s worst super group, but the catch is you can only use great musicians.

Braden: Oliver Anthony singing, Victor Wooten on bass, Dave Grohl on drums, and Doc Waton on guitar.

Alex: Wow, they sound truly terrible. Does this abomination have a name?

Braden: Richmond Boy and the Misfit Toys.

Thankfully, Richmond boy and the Misfit Toys will never perform. Braden Wall, on the other hand, is performing this Thursday, May 30th at the Woodshop Listening Room along with Alex the Band and Jimmy DiLorenzo.

There is no cover charge, and music starts at 8.

To get a sample of Braden's music, check out https://open.spotify.com/track/2iRcKoK1aPwJB379zjQdHM