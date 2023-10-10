Fall Weather Is Perfect For The Reflection Riding Campfire Concert Series

There is a crispness in the air and the trees are turning from lush green to gold, red, orange and all colors in between. Not many things can top the Campfire Concert Series at Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center this time of year.

Only two more weekend evenings (Saturday, October 21 and Friday, November 3) remain to grab friends, blankets, picnic food and camping chairs to enjoy the sounds of some of Chattanooga’s best musicians under the stars in front of a campfire at Reflection Riding. The ooey-gooey goodness of S’mores and refreshing brews from Hutton & Smith Brewing Co. set the scene for a perfect autumn evening for making memories with family and friends.

Nestled within minutes of downtown Chattanooga, Reflection Riding presents the perfect setting for live music with its unmatched 300 acres of breathtaking landscapes, wildlife and natural wonders. The entire family will enjoy the Campfire Concert Series as blankets, chairs and personal picnics are encouraged. For a small upcharge of $5, concert goers can sleep under the stars in the field after the concert ends.

“The Campfire Concert Series has been a great hit, again this year, as it presents an unrivaled experience for our patrons. With fall in the air and the leaves turning, now is the optimal time to grab a blanket, some friends and family and join us for a Friday campfire”, said Mark McKnight, President and CEO of Reflection Riding.

Mary Corson, Managing Director at Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center added, “this event, this time of year, really allows our property to show off its splendor. Who doesn’t love a campfire in chilly weather?

The Campfire Concert Series is made possible by the generous support of Hutton and Smith Brewery, OCI and Tremont Tavern. All tickets include; Hutton and Smith beer, S’mores and live music.

Kids ten and under are free. Gates open at 5:30 PM and the music starts at 6:30 PM. You do not have to be a member of Reflection Riding to purchase tickets. Members do receive a member discount.

Tickets are now available now at: reflectionriding.org/nature-center-news-updates/concert-series-spring-2023