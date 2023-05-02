Final Five Compete In The Road to Nightfall Finale This Saturday At The Granfalloon

After five nights of competition with over 150 musicians and 30 bands, five bands have made it to the Road to Nightfall Finals which will be held Saturday, May 6 at The Granfalloon, amplified by T-Mobile.

The bands competing for the headline spot at Nightfall on June 30 include:

In the Company of Wolves

Jason Lee Wilson & James County

The Jacob Harshman Project

Interval

Daizy Skies

The Road to Nightfall competition provides the opportunity to showcase and promote Chattanooga’s already burgeoning music scene and to expose the Chattanooga market to new local bands they may never have heard before. Furthermore, this offers a great chance for these artists to meet, network and help develop Chattanooga’s music scene.

Tickets are $10 at the door or can be purchased now at the following website: granfalloonchattanooga.com/calendar-of-events

The Granfalloon is located ay 400 E. Main Street on the Southside. Doors at 7:00 p.m, show starts at 8:00 p.m. Road to Nightfall is an all ages show.

The 2023 Road to Nightfall concert series is sponsored by T-Mobile and is a collaboration between Chattanooga Presents! and SoundCorps. The series was developed over the last thirteen years by Gig City Productions with a host of other local partners.