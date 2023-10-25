Final Noontunes Concert Celebrates With Halloween Fun & Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

For the final Noontunes in the concert series, the public is invited to join in for Halloween fun along with a special appearance by the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, music by The Bohannons, and a best dressed competition with prizes including Ghost Tour and Dread Hollow tickets along with a $50 Chattanooga Express Card.

Additionally, Bopcha and Rollbar will be onsite serving food and drinks alongside of multiple artist and treat vendors.

For the past seven weeks on Friday afternoons, River City Company has tested the concept of closing down Broad Street as part of their Reimagining Broad Street project. Through the ONE Riverfront Plan and Reimagining Broad Street, River City Company unveiled three potential new designs for Broad Street including the Promenade, Broad(er) Sidewalks and A Park Street concept.

Each week highlighted a new theme from a Coffee Break to Street Carnival with artist vendors, food trucks, live music and games for all ages to enjoy.

“We have seen a tremendous turnout for Noontunes including downtown workers from nearby locations like Steam Logistics, to Ironman participants along with visitors to the Tennessee Aquarium. It proves that all the concepts outlined in Reimagining Broad Street could accommodate regular activities like music, vendors and more,” said Emily Mack, President and CEO of River City Company.

Attendees are invited to take pictures inside and around the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile along with receiving fun swag like their iconic whistles.

Noontunes is free and open for the public to attend with artist vendors and food trucks open at 11:00am. Live music will begin at 12:00pm. For more information about the event, visit rivercitycompany.com/noontunes.