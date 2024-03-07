Free Live Music Returns To Ross’s Landing Every Weekend Throughout The Summer

Friends of the Festival announced they are bringing back Chattanooga’s favorite free summer music series for an expanded run beginning on May 25 and ending on August 31.

TVFCU Riverfront Nights will begin a raucous season with a beach party featuring A1A: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett as the season’s main act on May 25, with Ogya World Music Band as the opener. Riverfront Parkway will be closed for the evening with lots of plans in place to kick-off the family-friendly event.

TVFCU president Todd Fortner said, “We’re thrilled to be able to make this expanded series available each Saturday evening. TVFCU has been a resource to families throughout the region since 1936. We believe there’s no better way to thank old friends and meet new ones as we celebrate the summer on the river.”

Friends of the Festival executive director Mickey McCamish noted, “We listened closely to our audiences and heard loud and clear their desire to expand our summer series. Thanks to TVFCU, we have the opportunity to provide performances Chattanooga loves throughout the season.”

McCamish noted that a few of the season’s performances will include: Strung Like a Horse, The McCrary Sisters, Paul Thorn Band, Bee Taylor, and the Peterson Brothers. The series will also be bringing in On the Border: A Tribute to the Eagles, Rubiks Groove, Earth to Mars: A Bruno Mars Experience, and Departure: A Tribute to Journey. Fan favorites The Afternooners and The Malemen will also take the Blue Cross Blue Shield stage for Saturday evening performances.

The Friends also have several special events scheduled as a lead-in to the Saturday performances. Dod’s Diving will be bringing the high dive competition from the Pier back to Ross’s Landing. Competitors will be diving from 60 feet above the Tennessee River. Next year, the height will increase to 90 feet as a pre-qualifying event for the Olympics.

The American Jet Sport Association will return to Chattanooga on August 3 with Jet Ski racing, which is relocating from Chester Frost Park to Ross’s Landing. The event has grown since it debuted in 2019 and has transformed into a grass roots southeastern racing league.

The Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) will also be joining in on some riverfront fun this season. CFC’s Jack Bradshaw said, "CFC is very excited to be a part of Riverfront Nights this year. We will be present once a month with some giveaways. We will also have our inflatable soccer field that anyone is welcome to come play in. We hope to see you there!"

Coca-Cola products, Anheuser-Busch beer, Cutwater Spirits, and Nutrl canned cocktails will be available for purchase along with a rotating selection of food offerings each week. Because of the success of last year’s efforts, two bars will be located closest to the sidewalk on Riverfront Parkway as well as on the lower level to keep guests cool and hydrated. Fans of the series will also enjoy cornhole, giant Jenga games, and the doggy pool available for the furry members of the family. Picnic blankets and camp chairs are encouraged! As a reminder, outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited by law at Ross’s Landing.

Series organizers noted that there are several other surprises that will be announced as the season approaches along with additional performers and sponsors.

Organizers said, “We remember the days of racing on the river, great food, and the feel of the earliest days of the Riverbend Festival. This series brings back many of those same experiences at no charge. By returning to our roots, we will be re-connecting with many of our past and present audiences as we introduce ourselves to new fans through our diverse line-up. We couldn’t be more excited.”

The most up-to-date information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com.