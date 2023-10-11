Highland Park Porchfest Brings Free Family-Friendly Music To The Historic Neighborhood

Highland Park Porchfest returns this Saturday with a diverse range of free family-friendly music live from the charming porches of historic Highland Park.

“I’d wanted to put together an event like this for a while,” explained organizer Maggie Carruth-O’Connor. “Unfortunately those plans were delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

2022 marked the first Highland Park Porchfest, and she says the event has come a long way in only its second year. “Last year we had 12 bands performing on 6 stages, and this year we have 23 bands on 13 stages.”

This year she says the stages will be closer together, allowing an easier flow of pedestrian traffic between performances. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and coolers they can take from stage to stage.

Music will begin at 11:30 that morning and continue until 11:00 that night. Performers include folk singers the Liquorsmiths, modern jazz from Adjective Trio, and the irreverent story songs of Alex the Band.

Food will be provided by Nola Girl’s Gumbo, a food truck offering authentic New Orleans cuisine from 4-9pm. Ukko’s popup kitchen will offer a mix of West Indian and Southern fare from 5-9pm. The King of Pops popsicle cart will have plenty of cool refreshments for sale.

Most of the performances will be concentrated along South Highland Park Ave. The event’s official website has an interactive Google Map including addresses, showtimes and food offerings.

Learn more at highlandparkporchfest.com.