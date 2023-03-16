Husky Burnette & The Slow Attack Are Back With A New Stoner Rock Masterpiece

It's been a while since we've touched based with one of Chattanooga's most talented blues rockers, Husky Burnette.

Back in December of 2013, he graced the cover of The Pulse where Music Editor Marc Michael described Burnette's voice as "part Dr. John, part Dr. Teeth, wrapped in a big ol’ Billy Gibbons burrito."

Since then, Brunette has been quite busy, both as a solo act and, since 2017, as frontman for The Slow Attack, a heavy, stoner rock band.

They are a high-energy four-piece, rooted in the old-school of big riffs, big amps and dueling guitars. Since their formation, they've released two indie recordings and played all over the US, from dives to festivals.

Once the foursome got together, they quickly began writing, recording with Jack Gibson of Exodus, and embarked on a US tour to start spreading the stoner rock gospel.

"It's the kind of whiskey-strained voice that just gets the crowd pumping and challenges the guitars for dominance," notes longtime fan Scott Spiers. "[Their music] is low-down and up to no good, reaching deep into your gut and making it clear where the boogie lies."

Still going strong, they are proud to release their long-awaited debut single, "Higher Than This" from their five-song EP, which is available now on Bandcamp.