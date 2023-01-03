Independent Artist Showcase Coming To Songbirds On Friday, January 13

Swell Sound Agency presents an independent artist showcase live at Songbirds Foundation featuring performances by up and coming artists Ned Abernathy, Bennett Coleman, and Lo Monaco.

Hailing from small town Georgia, Ned Abernathy made the move to Nashville in 2022 following a busy few years in college honing his live show playing bars, events, and house parties. Ned developed his writing chops penning one southern-twanged heartbreak song after another, with a style all his own and stories that border on “too honest.”

His impassioned delivery draws from inspirations as diverse as Eric Church and Harry Styles, and his unique vocal can often be compared somewhere between the edgy delivery of Morgan Wallen and the youthful exuberance of Shawn Mendes.

Lo Monaco is an acoustic/alternative pop singer/songwriter with heartfelt lyrics, passionate vocals, and honest, emotive delivery. He writes his music from a very genuine and personal perspective, crafting engaging stories through complex melodies. Lo Monaco brings the excitement of his music to life on stage through looping and playing a mixture of his acoustic guitar and FX pedals, creating ambient sounds and percussive beats on the body of his Cole Clark.

His creative practice is primarily inspired by artists such as Dallas Green, Dermot Kennedy, Bon Iver, U2, & INXS. These influences shine through in both his live and studio production. Although the nascent singer songwriter is still early in his career, he has a long list of evocative originals that he plans to bring to life, in such a way that his vision and story is shared to all corners of the world.

Born and raised in Atlanta, GA, singer, songwriter, and guitarist Bennett Coleman has honed his craft at music festivals and bars across the southeast blending gritty Americana Country Rock with a soulful R&B voice. He’s played in massive festivals across the southeast opening for artists like Carrie Underwood, Lee Brice, Morgan Wallen, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, but has always had songs of his own that he wanted to share with the world.

His first self-written singles hit all major platforms in 2022 and feature him playing all instruments sitting in on drums, bass, keys, guitars, and vocals. Be sure to follow him on all social media platforms for new releases, updates, and show dates.

Doors open at 6:00 with music beginning at 7:00. This is a seated event.

Get tickets now at seetickets.us