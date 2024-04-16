Isaiah Rashad Adding Hometown Show In Chattanooga For Cilvia Demo 10 Year Anniversary Tour

Today, rapper Isaiah Rashad announces part two of his wildly successful Cilvia Demo 10 Year Anniversary Tour, celebrating his debut extended play which was released on January 28, via Top Dawg Entertainment.

Produced by Live Nation, the 13-date tour follows includes a stop at The Signal in Chattanoog aon Saturday, May 25, and at Marathon Music Works in Nashville on Sunday, May 26.

Isaiah Rashad doesn’t look back. Instead, he never stops moving forward. That’s why the internet has tried so hard to keep up since the Chattanooga, TN-born and Los Angeles-based artist emerged in 2012. After one seismic appearance after another throughout 2013, he formally introduced himself with 2014’s Cilvia Demo. XXL named him among its prestigious “Freshman Class,” while the project earned a rare score of 8.2 from Pitchfork.

Just two years later, his full-length debut, The Sun’s Tirade, bowed in the Top 20 of the Billboard Top 200 and closed out 2016 on over a dozen year-end lists, including UPROXX, L.A. Weekly, Inverse, Stereogum, Pop Matters, Pigeons & Planes, Pitchfork, and more. In between sold-out shows coast-to-coast and racking up nearly 670 million total streams, he quietly stared down his demons out of the spotlight. By the time he dove back into music, life had changed. The process switched up, so he realigned and linked up with new collaborators.

Breaking a five-year creative silence, he returned with his album The House Is Burning and the extended edition The House Is Burning [homies begged] to widespread critical acclaim.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning today. The artist presale will begin on Wednesday, April 17 at 10 AM. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on. Friday, April 19 at 10 AM at ticketmaster.com.

Citi is the official card of the Cilvia Demo 10 Year Anniversary Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today at 11 AM until Friday, April 19 at 9 AM through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include general admission tickets, early entry, access to the pre-show soundcheck with Isaiah Rashad and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

CILVIA DEMO 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY TOUR - PART TWO TOUR DATES: